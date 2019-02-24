Ohio State landed an absolutely massive commitment recently in class of 2021 Pickerington (Ohio) North defensive end Jack Sawyer. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound prospect is tracking as Ohio's best prospect in the class as well as one of the top prospects nationally. The big-time defensive end has drawn some comparisons to the Bosa brothers, but he does one thing better than those guys, he's also a standout on the basketball floor.

Sawyer dropped 29 points in a first round playoff win over Watkins Memorial on Saturday afternoon. His Pickerington North team is among the top basketball programs in the area and Sawyer, who is averaging about 22 points-per-game this season, is hoping for a deep playoff run.

"The basketball season has been going great, we're just trying to get better each and every day," said Sawyer after the game. "Obviously we started off pretty fast (Saturday), but we played a terrible third quarter and came back in the fourth quarter and got it done."



Sawyer ended his football recruiting process during basketball season, committing to Ohio State just a couple of weeks ago. The Buckeyes had been trending for him leading up to that point, but getting him locked up early was a big win for the coaching staff.

"I'm just so excited," he said. "I mean, it's Ohio State. Coach Day, coach Johnson, it's just an amazing opportunity for me. Being so close to home too, it's just an ideal situation."

Adding a couple of assistants from Michigan in Greg Mattison and Al Washington, both of whom had a relationship with Sawyer, was icing on the cake.

"It impacted me because I had good relationships with both of them," he continued. "After my last visit to Ohio State, I just felt it. There was no need to wait any longer, I knew where I wanted to go."

A big part of the early commitment was Sawyer's relationship with his future position coach, Larry Johnson. But his belief in new head coach Ryan Day can't be understated either.

"Coach Day from day one just seemed like a real guy," Sawyer explained. "He stays true to what he says, honest, and I feel like he's going to take us to the promised land here soon."

Sawyer intends to be a leader for the class and to recruit other talented prospects in join him in Columbus. Geography will allow him to do that as he hopes to swing by campus during all of the big recruiting events. Geography is also going to help him with his current top target.

"I'm working on Styles," Sawyer stated, referring to 2021 Pickerington Central WR/DB Lorenzo Styles Jr. "He's one of my boys, one of my best friends."



