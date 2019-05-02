This past fall, class of 2022 Westerville (Ohio) South wide receiver Kaden Saunders established himself as a player to watch and one with the potential to be among the best in his class. That is starting to become a reality for Saunders, as Power Five offers and interest are beginning to pour in this spring.

Saunders have picked up offers from Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, and West Virginia this off-season, making him one of the most heavily recruited rising sophomores in the Midwest.

Ohio State is also showing serious interest in Saunders who made the short trip over to campus to check things out recently.

"It was really nice," said Saunders of the visit. "I expected it to be nice, just growing up in Columbus and being a Buckeye fan. But I think it was better than I thought it would be. All of the facilities were really top notch and the coaching staff made me feel welcome."

Ohio State linebackers coach Al Washington stopped by Saunders' school on the first day of the Spring Evaluation Period and while on campus, Saunders was able to connect with another Buckeye assistant who will be heavily involved in his recruiting process.

"I got to meet with coach Hartline individually, along with my parents," he recalled. "He got to tell me about himself, where he came from, and all of that stuff and how he coaches his players. I also got to meet with coach Day. He's a very intelligent guy, a great coach. Their Real Life Wednesday's program was probably what I liked the best."

West Virginia is one of the programs that has really made an early push for Saunders. He hopes to get down for a visit at some point during the spring or summer after the Mountaineers recently offered.

"West Virginia's coach came into the school the other day and talked to my coach and told him to have me call them," he said. "So I called him back that night and he offered me. They said that they saw how explosive I was and that I have a lot of potential."

Within the Big Ten, Michigan State has caught Saunders' attention and was the first program to offer.

"It was really nice being my first college visit," he said. "I was expecting it to be really nice, and it was. I was impressed with a lot of the things I saw. The facilities were really nice and I bonded with all of the coaches. The indoor, the stadium, everything about Michigan State is really nice."

Penn State followed suit and also offered Saunders during an unofficial visit this off-season.

"Their coaches is what i liked the best," he recalled. "I really felt like I connected with all of the coaches, coach Smith and coach Seider. Coach Seider really made me feel welcome. The receivers coach (Gerad Parker), the knowledge he gave me in the receivers meeting in just that short period of time was great. I really like the coaching staff and what they are building at Penn State."

Things have continued to pick up for Saunders over the past couple of days with Michigan joining the fold.

"It means a lot coming from a school like Michigan," he stated. "I want to try to get up there for a camp and see campus I heard it’s really nice up there."

Saunders also added an offer from Nebraska on Wednesday. He is looking to camp at Tennessee this summer.

