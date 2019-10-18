Westerville (Ohio) South wide receiver Kaden Saunders is going to be very busy in the coming weeks. The class of 2022 speedster is not only in the teeth of his high school schedule as his team fights for a playoff position, but also has some major visits on deck.

In the mean time, Saunders and his team got a big rivalry win on Thursday night, defeating Westerville North 49-21. Saunders caught a two-point conversion as well as a long pass on a catch and run that showed his big-time speed.

"It was a big game," said Saunders. "We came out slow in the first half, lots of mental mistakes, but we came out in the second half and we picked it up and played real well. It was a real good win."

Saunders will head back to Happy Valley on Saturday as Penn State hosts Michigan in one of the biggest games of the weekend. The Penn State staff has recruited Saunders hard early on.

"I really like the coaches there," he said. "I have a good relationship with the coaches already and I heard the atmosphere is going to be crazy. I'm real excited to get up there. I haven't been up there since the summer so it's going to be real fun."

From there, four more visits are upcoming for Saunders as he makes the rounds to the various programs that are showing him early interest.

"I was at Notre Dame last weekend," he explained. "I'm going to Ohio State next weekend, then I have Purdue, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati (in consecutive weeks)."

Ohio State has been active with Saunders as well. Being just down the road, Saunders has had a chance to make multiple visits already and camped with the Buckeyes over the summer. The showdown with Wisconsin next week could be one of the biggest games of the college football season.

"All of their receivers are nice at Ohio State," he said. "They throw the ball a lot so I really like their style of offense. I'm really excited to go to the game against Wisconsin, they're both really good teams."

Saunders holds seven early offers including Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Penn State.