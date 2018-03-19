After a slow winter, Ohio State's recruiting efforts for the 2019 class are starting to gather momentum. The Buckeyes landed commitment No. 3 in the 2019 class on Monday evening in Avon (Ind.) running back Sampson James.

"Just the atmosphere, my relationship with the coaches," James said of the timing. "Today was an amazing visit."

The four-star prospect made an unofficial visit on Monday, spending time with the coaches and players and taking in the the Buckeyes' spring practice after a week-long break.

"It's not only a beautiful campus, but they have great dudes there," he continued. "I met with some of the running backs (Monday) and they have great coaches and a great academic support staff. Everything was just amazing."

James had been considering programs such as Michigan, Georgia, Michigan State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Nebraska, and many others. But Ohio State had been a constant force in James' recruiting process for several months and was able to secure the commitment during Monday's visit.

This is yet another big win for running backs coach Tony Alford on the recruiting trail.

"Coach Alford is an amazing coach," he said. "He's a great guy. Definitely one of the main reasons, I'm going there. Just the relationship I have with him, he really cares about his players. I talked to the other running backs and they all say he's a good dude."

The Buckeyes could opt to take two running backs in the 2019 class, but James' pledge gives them a tremendous start as he was right at the top of the board. James' blend of size and speed makes him a tremendous fit for the Buckeyes' power running game.

"I love the style of play," he said. "They run the ball, they have great offensive linemen, it's uptempo. That's what you expect at Ohio State."

As a junior, James rushed for 1,782 yards and scored 22 total touchdowns.

BuckeyeGrove.com will have more on James' commitment shortly.