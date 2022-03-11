Same problems plague Ohio State heading into NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday’s loss broke E.J. Liddell.

He looked straight ahead postgame, no expression, no answers as to what went wrong: a question he has been asked a lot in the past five games.

“Wish I could say it. Wish I could address it,” the junior forward said, trying to wrap his mind around the Buckeyes’ loss to Penn State — a team it beat twice in the regular season — in the second round of the Big Ten tournament; their first one-game exit in the conference tournament since head coach Chris Holtmann’s first appearance in 2018.

“If I knew I would have addressed it with the team and we would have tried to fix it. But I don’t know.”

What Ohio State saw Thursday night was nothing new.

It was an attack on the Buckeyes' depth, their lack of defensive efficiency, their lack of composure when holding a 13-point lead in the first half, one slowly chipped away by a Nittany Lions offense that was more physical and aggressive in areas they couldn’t match.

Holtmann saw something different, still seeing some light at the end of Ohio State’s tunnel.

He saw progress: a team with a level of fight it had shown sporadically during this stretch of 12 games in just over a month, a team that he thought showed more effort than it had in weeks.

“I thought we played as hard tonight as we have played in a couple weeks. I really do,” the Ohio State head coach said. “I thought we played as physical tonight as we have played in a couple of weeks. And I thought we were really a pretty connected group, which was really good to see, really good to see. We just, in general, we have to be able to make a few tougher plays.”

It was a tired group, sure, with the head coach admitting he played Liddell, freshman Malaki Branham and redshirt senior center Joey Brunk too many minutes.

But for the Buckeyes, the "progress" signified a defense that allowed Penn State to shoot 61.5% from the field in the second half, primarily in the paint, outscoring Ohio State 24-10 in the final period in the post while scoring on 23 of their 30 possessions in the second half. It was a team that stopped making turnovers, instead falling victim to the older and more physical guards Penn State utilized, something, Holtmann said, that has been “the book” on Branham.

Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry said there weren't really any real changes that his team made offensively in the second half, instead focusing on aggression, rallying around the cry of “tougher teams set the rules.”

“I felt like we were the tougher team in the second half,” Shrewsberry said.