Same problems plague Ohio State heading into NCAA Tournament
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday’s loss broke E.J. Liddell.
He looked straight ahead postgame, no expression, no answers as to what went wrong: a question he has been asked a lot in the past five games.
“Wish I could say it. Wish I could address it,” the junior forward said, trying to wrap his mind around the Buckeyes’ loss to Penn State — a team it beat twice in the regular season — in the second round of the Big Ten tournament; their first one-game exit in the conference tournament since head coach Chris Holtmann’s first appearance in 2018.
“If I knew I would have addressed it with the team and we would have tried to fix it. But I don’t know.”
What Ohio State saw Thursday night was nothing new.
It was an attack on the Buckeyes' depth, their lack of defensive efficiency, their lack of composure when holding a 13-point lead in the first half, one slowly chipped away by a Nittany Lions offense that was more physical and aggressive in areas they couldn’t match.
Holtmann saw something different, still seeing some light at the end of Ohio State’s tunnel.
He saw progress: a team with a level of fight it had shown sporadically during this stretch of 12 games in just over a month, a team that he thought showed more effort than it had in weeks.
“I thought we played as hard tonight as we have played in a couple weeks. I really do,” the Ohio State head coach said. “I thought we played as physical tonight as we have played in a couple of weeks. And I thought we were really a pretty connected group, which was really good to see, really good to see. We just, in general, we have to be able to make a few tougher plays.”
It was a tired group, sure, with the head coach admitting he played Liddell, freshman Malaki Branham and redshirt senior center Joey Brunk too many minutes.
But for the Buckeyes, the "progress" signified a defense that allowed Penn State to shoot 61.5% from the field in the second half, primarily in the paint, outscoring Ohio State 24-10 in the final period in the post while scoring on 23 of their 30 possessions in the second half. It was a team that stopped making turnovers, instead falling victim to the older and more physical guards Penn State utilized, something, Holtmann said, that has been “the book” on Branham.
Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry said there weren't really any real changes that his team made offensively in the second half, instead focusing on aggression, rallying around the cry of “tougher teams set the rules.”
“I felt like we were the tougher team in the second half,” Shrewsberry said.
All Liddell could do was give Penn State credit.
“Credit to Penn State. They played really hard,” he said when asked about struggling with Penn State’s physicality. “We knew what type of game this was going to be. They are a gritty team and they just played harder.
“Credit to Penn State. They play very hard on that side of the ball,” he said when asked about the adjustments Penn State made heading into the second half. “And they were getting to their spots and forcing us off their spots.”
Nothing changed Thursday night.
The same issues plague Ohio State, leading to losses against Maryland, Nebraska and Michigan in the past two weeks: the lack of presence defensively and the lack of a third scorer.
To Holtmann, it's a Kyle Young-shaped hole: the glue for Ohio State unavailable after suffering a concussion against the Cornhuskers. He’s the one who provided that defensive versatility against Penn State’s larger guards, the one that provided that extra boost of offense from players not named Liddell or Branham.
Without Young, the same story seems to be looping for Ohio State over and over again, starting hot and falling off the cliff, whether it’s due to momentum from the other bench, fatigue or just the lack of depth to keep up.
Nothing about this is new. As Ohio State faces its longest break since the middle of January, it has questions it must answer, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
“It’s just being consistent effort on that end and being tougher,” redshirt senior guard Cedric Russell said. “When we do that, it’s a different outcome. Just being able to be more consistent on that end. We’ve showed it in games this year. It’s not like we can’t do it. The approach of actually doing it and getting it done.
“We’ll go back to the drawing board. We’ll figure it out and get ready for next week.”
Liddell couldn’t be as confident.
He had tried, leading his team through this season-ending skid with new and refreshed hopes when it came to tournament play. But now, Liddell just looks ahead, dazed, no expression, still trying to figure out what’s wrong.
“We have a week to figure something out,” Liddell said. “No excuses for tonight. Honestly, I’m not going to make any excuses and we need to play harder. If we don’t know that by now, something’s wrong.”