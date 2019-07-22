CHICAGO – While the Ohio State offense will have to break in many more players than the defense will from the 2018 season, including the all-important quarterback position, fans still cannot wonder what the defense is going to look like, even with nine starters back from a year ago.

The defensive numbers last season were at an uncharacteristic low for the 13-1 Buckeyes and even outside of a 49-20 loss at Purdue, there were wins that saw the Buckeyes give up an inordinate amount of points. In fact, the Buckeyes gave up 23 or more points in six of their last seven games, save a 26-6 win against a hapless Michigan State offense.

Ohio State’s 25.5 points per game allowed is the highest mark of the century, almost a field goal higher than the next highest points allowed mark, the 2012 national championship season where Ohio State allowed 28.8 points per game.

For returning members of the Ohio State defense, they want to put 2018 behind them but not completely out of their memories. Head coach Ryan Day said that the defense was ‘salty’ going into this season and had a lot to prove, a message that was echoed by the pair of Buckeye defenders who were part of Big Ten Football Media Days.

“(I) have a little salt in my mouth, definitely,” defensive end Jonathon Cooper said. “I’m a little salty.”