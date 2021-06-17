Salley enjoyed every aspect of his time at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football camps at Ohio State are a major attraction not only for out-of-state players but players from within the borders of the state of Ohio too and class of 2023 offensive tackle AJ Salley took full advantage of his day in front of the Ohio State coaches to make an impression.

Salley, who checks in at 6-foot-5, 231-pounds used his time to play on both sides of the ball but with the majority of his reps on offense. But it was more than that as well as the Miamisburg (Ohio) product had a chance to take in the full Ohio State experience, see what the Buckeyes had to offer and check out the campus.

“It's a family down here, there's tradition, there's a lot of culture and they don't just care about football when you come here. They care about putting you in a position to succeed in the future, not just football,” Salley said. “I really like that. We had a big academic meeting, it's not just football, they just really stress everything else, aspects of life, not just the game.”

Salley already holds seven offers including ones from Kentucky, Cincinnati, Iowa State and Tennessee to name a few. Wednesday’s work was an opportunity to show coaches like Greg Studrawa and Kevin Wilson where Salley’s game is with two seasons of high school football left to play and make a case for an offer. And while that was all front-and-center, this was just as much about getting better as a football player, as well.

“It was a really good experience to finally get in front of the coaching staff and show them how I move, and how I play as a player,” Salley said. “But it was more of a teaching moment. You I learned a lot with Coach Stud and Coach Wilson, they really coached me up, it didn't feel like a camp and more like a practice.”