"Where we struggled, we never really got our safety opposite Jordan Fuller," coach Greg Schiano said. "We ran into the year that as a question mark."

That uncertainty is indicative of Ohio State's safety play this season: unstable, at times.

Spring practice presented an opportunity for sophomore Isaiah Pryor to separate himself at the position, but he never did. He and redshirt sophomore Jahsen Wint split time to open the year as a result.

LOS ANGELES-- Strong safety presented an enigma to the Ohio State coaching staff for ten weeks of this season.

Sophomore Brendon White separated in week 10 against Nebraska, playing his first meaningful minutes as a Buckeye.

White recorded 13 tackles that game.

"I had patience, and hard work pays off," White said. "I knew when my time came, and I knew eventually it would come, I had to take advantage of it."

Those 10 weeks before his time came were a struggle.

Safeties are the last line of defense against a big play. Every now and then a ball carrier or receiver is going to leak past the defensive line and linebackers for a 15-20 yard play. A safety's job in that instance is to prevent it from going further.

It's very telling, then, that Ohio State opponents have a bevy of scoring plays longer than 40 yards this season.

"I've never had long runs like this in my career," Schiano said. "When runs break, the first eight to ten yards can be attributed to the front seven. But then it's the secondary's job to get it down."

Even after White provided a solution at that strong safety spot, Ohio State's defensive backfield toiled over getting runners down. Maryland broke three touchdown runs over 50 yards, all by redshirt freshman Anthony McFarland.

At least junior free safety Jordan Fuller remained a steady player behind, with 72 tackles in 12 games this season.

"I think as safeties we've grown tremendously throughout the whole season," Fuller said. "Probably what a lot of people don't notice, especially like on special teams and stuff like that, our room has contributed tremendously to this team, and I couldn't be more proud."

It is true that Wint and Pryor have made contributions on kick and punt coverage since seeing a decline in playing time at strong safety.

For all its inconsistencies throughout the season, Ohio State's safeties did keep Michigan and Northwestern contained well enough for easy victories the past two games. They'll look to cap the year with a strong game against Washington.

While the Huskies don't produce on offense at Michigan's rate, they have enough talent to awaken at any time.

"[They have] three great running backs who are patient runners, hard runners," White said. "Our biggest thing on defense is being able to take that extra step."

Chief among those running backs is senior Myles Gaskin, currently rushing over 1,100 yards a fourth consecutive season.

He and Washington senior quarterback Jake Browning are four-year starters, posing a potential threat to any defense.

When Browning airs it out to where the safeties play, it's usually going to junior receiver Aaron Fuller or sophomore receiver Ty Jones. The latter specializes in big plays, leading the team in yards/catch and touchdown receptions.

"They have a quarterback that's played four years and is an NFL prospect," coach Urban Meyer said. "If you don't contain him, it's going to be a bad day for Ohio State."

Safety play, without a doubt, arose as a main issue for Ohio State in 2018. Now solidified with White and Fuller, there's a chance to leave one last positive note Tuesday.

Same for the entire defense.

