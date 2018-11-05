COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Sophomore safety Brendon White was named defensive player of the game against Nebraska.

All the names that rotated through at the two safety spots this year, outside that of junior Jordan Fuller, are suspect for an assortment of reasons. Sophomore Isaiah Pryor struggles with angles of pursuit. Redshirt freshman Shaun Wade has potential, but corner is his natural spot. Redshirt sophomore Jahsen Wint's play got him benched.

When Fuller left the game Saturday after a targeting call, it felt as though Ohio State would run into a cavalcade of problems at the position. Instead it found a solution.

"Going back to springtime, safety was not a solidified position, and we have to play better at that spot," coach Urban Meyer said. "[After injuries] I looked out there and you had Shaun Wade at one safety and Brendon White at the other."

If White comes close to replicating what he did against the Cornhuskers the remainder of the season, it gives the Buckeyes a huge boost. He polished off the game with 13 tackles, two for a loss.

Now speculation begins as to how exactly the safety rotation is going to work, and who the starters will be. Fuller is certainly staying on the field a majority of reps, but who goes alongside him? Pryor, who was injured Saturday, was hyped as a good starter opposite the junior but failed all season to make the plays he's expected to make in that role.

Wade also has a bit for the starting role, probably the best pure coverage player out of the three and an insane athlete. His run support leaves something to be desired however, and again he lacks playing time at the position.

White's case is a tricky one. Saturday he put forth the best performance from an Ohio State safety this year. But the sample size is small, those were the first ever meaningful reps of his career.

Still, the alternatives being what they are... he appears the most viable candidate.

Meyer and company are reviewing the position throughout the coming days. Regardless of whether he starts or not, White's earned a spot in the rotation.

"He's certainly gonna play, he's earned that right," Meyer said. "That [performance] was coming. His practices have been very good the last couple weeks, and coach [Alex] Grinch made that clear in front of the team after the game."

It's November now. Time to make a call and get the best lineup on the field. Ohio State's defense needs to turn it around pronto to compete in a certain rivalry game two and a half weeks from today.

Cohesion and consistent lineups being a part of that, there's a desire to set the rotation and move forward.

"We need to quit shuffling lineups," Meyer said. "[The defense is] getting closer. But it's nowhere near the standard we want."

Bottomline, Ohio State's safety group finally has a few viable options to play alongside Fuller.