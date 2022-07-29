Jontae Gilbert becomes first Class of 2025 commit at Ohio State
COLUMBUS -- Safety Jontae Gilbert announced his commitment to Ohio State on Friday, becoming the first Buckeyes pledge in the class of 2025.
Entering his sophomore season of high school football, Gilbert picked up four offers after his playing at Douglass High School in Atlanta last year.
“They couldn’t believe I was ready to commit,” Gilbert told Rivals on Friday. “[They] wanted to know if I was all in.
“I told them yes.”
Gilbert also received offers from Arkansas, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh.
“When I took my visit in June it felt like home,” Gilbert told Rivals. “I knew it was the place for me, and when [assistant coach Tim] Walton came to the school to talk to me in May, I felt like he didn’t offer me just to offer me. He offered because he felt like I would be a great fit in their defense once it’s my time to get to Columbus.”