Jontae Gilbert becomes first Class of 2025 commit at Ohio State

COLUMBUS -- Safety Jontae Gilbert announced his commitment to Ohio State on Friday, becoming the first Buckeyes pledge in the class of 2025.

Entering his sophomore season of high school football, Gilbert picked up four offers after his playing at Douglass High School in Atlanta last year.

“They couldn’t believe I was ready to commit,” Gilbert told Rivals on Friday. “[They] wanted to know if I was all in.

“I told them yes.”