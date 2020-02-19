COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ryan Watts is far from home, but a different kind of family is supporting him at Ohio State.

While the Texas native is still adjusting to the college experience and life in Ohio, his time so far with the Buckeyes has been positive. From the help of players around him to the coaching staff’s guidance, Watts’s transition to life as a collegiate athlete has been made as smooth as possible.

Between getting adjusted to classes and Mickey Marotti’s intense workouts, the difference between high school and college is night and day for many football players. Luckily for Watts, he has had no trouble integrating himself into the family culture that Ryan Day has established.

“I’ve seen a couple schools that only have a couple of guys,” Watts said on the large recruiting class at Ohio State compared to other schools. “I feel like, if that was the case, it would’ve been harder on me because now we have so many different personalities that I can lean on. So it really helps me. That’s probably another main reason I’m not homesick. I’m a friendly person. I like to have a lot of friends and be cool with everybody, so having so many people to come to and hang out with, it’s really been good.”

Ohio State has 14 mid-year freshman including Watts, so there is a group that Watts can naturally mesh and build chemistry with before the season. While the freshman dynamic is a natural bonding point, Ohio State has been successful because of its ability to come together as a team each year.

The culture that has been built at Ohio State is one of high-level performance that is passed down through competition and mentorship. For Watts, he is already feeling the full force of the brotherhood that Ohio State claims to have.

“At first, I was scared if I would be able to fit in with everybody,” Watts said. “But right when I got here, all the DBs took me in as one of theirs and the brotherhood. It’s really been all love with everybody.”

In a room that has lost Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette to the NFL, Shaun Wade is the only starter remaining at defensive back. The position group is in search of contributions from players like Watts, and Wade’s leadership style is primed to help the young players improve to a point that they can give the Buckeyes something on Saturdays.

“We’ve already started, after practices and after workouts, we would just hang out and work on our presses,” Watts said on Wade. “I just try to watch him and pick up from him, how he does things. He’s a real leader, and he’s been taking me under his wing a lot, so I look up to him.”

Wade has also helped motivate and push Watts to finish some of the tough workouts.

While it may be the tradition and reputation of developing cornerbacks that puts Ohio State on a recruit’s radar, it is the University’s ability to focus on the person as well as the athlete that can make the place feel like home.

The family culture is also strong enough to survive the departure of one of its members; this was evident when the Buckeyes lost Jeff Hafley, but they were still able to hold onto Watts and maintain his level of comfortability.

“At first, I was kind of shook, but then I realized I really wanted to be here because I felt at home in Columbus,” Watts said. “After that, coach Day and coach [Tony] Alford, they really made me feel even more comfortable here.”

While Watts continues to adjust to life at Ohio State, there is one thing that has been proven to be true: the culture at Ohio State is one that promotes growth and comfortability.