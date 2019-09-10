“I think there's a lot. If there were an easy answer to that, it wouldn't happen. There's a lot that goes into that. It's something we're obviously aware of, talk about it all the time,” Day said when asked about not letting players get complacent. “The mentality we have is if you're the champ, you're the boxer, they're going to try to knock you out every time you go in the ripping. We're going to get everybody's best shot, we know that. Don't be surprised.”

Ryan Day was on the sideline for Iowa and Purdue, so he knows the frustration of not only the fans, but the players and coaches that were left wondering what just happened as the clock ticked to zero. As Day prepares to take these new-look Buckeyes on the road for the first time, he wants everyone on the same page to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past.

Now, as Ohio State gets into the road portion of their season after playing winning their first two games handily at home, it’s a question of how this team will perform and whether or not they’ll be able to avoid those trap game losses that have plagued their playoff hopes the last two seasons.

Last season, Ohio State was looking strong, at least offensively, as they prepared to take on Purdue in Ross-Ade Stadium. Disaster struck yet again in the playoff bid dashing 49-20 loss. At that point, it began to feel like a cruel joke, that a pattern had begun to form.

Going into the Iowa game in 2017, Urban Meyer’s teams were a combined 25-1 in true road games, the lone black eye the loss to Penn State in 2016. Accustomed to winning games on the road, there was no reason to expect anything would be different as the Buckeyes headed into Kinnick Stadium. There’s no need to tell you what happened after that.

On paper, Ohio State is clearly the more talented and more athletic team than Indiana. This isn’t a knock on Indiana, but just the facts of the matter. That was also the case when playing Iowa and Purdue, yet those games came down to errors and mental mistakes by the Buckeyes that allowed those teams to run away with the game.

Day knows that his team will be prepared physically, evidenced by the impressive performances so far, but one of his jobs now as head coach is to ensure the team is prepared mentally for playing out of their element.

“So physically we have to be ready to go, we have to have energy, get rest, recover. Emotionally preparing for the game,” Day said. “Then mentally making sure we know what we're doing, we have good scheme through the coaching staff, then the guys can execute it when they get on the field. If we do that, follow the plan to win, then we're fine.”

Following that plan has led to the early season success for Ohio State, but not allowing players to get complacent with their performance will be a big part of Day’s job moving forward. With dominant early performances against Florida Atlantic and Cincinnati, it could be easy for the players and coaches to be content with how things have turned out so far.

While Indiana won’t be the toughest team the Buckeyes face, this is still a motivated team that could cause trouble for Ohio State if they catch themselves unprepared or looking ahead, but Day has warned them against this attitude.

“We talk about we want to be the best in the country,” Day said. “The message to the team is that the issues are still in the film, whether you win, you lose, whatever it is. The immature player, the immature coach looks at it and says everything is good, we won. We won pretty handily. The facts of the matter are that the issues are on film.”

Though this is a team with a lot of veteran players, some of the most valuable players for this team skew towards the younger side of things. Justin Fields only attempted two passes in road games last season, so this will be the first time he’s getting significant playing time in a challenging road environment. It’ll be an important step for his development as they travel to even tougher road atmospheres later this season in Nebraska and Michigan.

“Just keep hammering away. As much as you say it, some of the younger guys don't quite get that. The older guys I think do,” Day said. “We're going to keep swinging as hard as we can to make sure they know what it is."