Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was named to the 2019 FWAA-Shaun Alexander Freshman All-America team on Monday morning. No, they were not going back to honor his playing time as a quarterback at the University of New Hampshire, but he was listed as the head coach of the 32-player team.

Day’s first year as full-time of head coach saw the Buckeyes run out to a 13-1 record before ultimately coming up short to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

The Buckeyes would go on to win the Big Ten and during that run put up the nation’s No. 1 total defense and No. 5 total offense.

Day also was the first Ohio State head coach to win Big Ten Coach of the Year since 1979.

A 13-person panel selected the team that included 20 true freshmen as well as 12 redshirt freshmen.

No Ohio State players were named to the team but a pair of players from the state of Ohio made the cut with Toledo OL Nick Rosi (Powell, Ohio) as well as Oklahoma K Gabe Brkic (Chardon, Ohio).





2019 SHAUN ALEXANDER FWAA FRESHMAN ALL-AMERICA TEAM





OFFENSE

QB • Sam Howell, North Carolina (6-2, 225, Indian Trail, N.C.)

QB • Kedon Slovis, USC (6-2, 200, Scottsdale, Ariz.)

RB Javian Hawkins, Louisville (5-9, 182, Titusville, Fla.)

RB • Sincere McCormick, UTSA (5-9, 200, Converse, Texas)

WR • David Bell, Purdue (6-2, 210, Indianapolis, Ind.)

WR • C.J. Johnson, East Carolina (6-2, 229, Greenville, N.C.)

WR • Dante Wright, Colorado State (5-10, 165, Navarre, Fla.)

OL • Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State (6-4, 308, Charlotte, N.C.)

OL Travis Glover, Georgia State (6-6, 330, Vienna, Ga.)

OL • Evan Neal, Alabama (6-7, 360, Okeechobee, Fla.)

OL • Sean Rhyan, UCLA (6-4, 323, Ladera Beach, Calif.)

OL Nick Rosi, Toledo (6-4, 290, Powell, Ohio)

OL • O'Cyrus Torrence, Louisiana (6-5, 342, Greensburg, La.)





DEFENSE

DL Solomon Byrd, Wyoming (6-4, 243, Palmdale, Calif.)

DL • George Karlaftis, Purdue (6-4, 265, West Lafayette, Ind.)

DL Gregory Rousseau, Miami (6-6, 251, Coconut Creek, Fla.)

DL • Kayvon Thibodeuax, Oregon (6-5, 242, Los Angeles, Calif.)

LB • Shane Lee, Alabama (6-0, 246, Burtonsville, Md.)

LB Azeez Ojulari, Georgia (6-3, 240, Marietta, Ga.)

LB Devin Richardson, New Mexico State (6-3, 233, Klein, Texas)

LB • Omar Speights, Oregon State (6-1, 233, Philadelphia, Pa.)

DB • Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati (6-2, 185, Detroit, Mich.)

DB • Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame (6-4, 240, Atlanta, Ga.)

DB Verone McKinley III, Oregon (5-10, 192, Carrollton, Texas)

DB • Tykee Smith, West Virginia (5-10, 184, Philadelphia, Pa.)

DB • Derek Stingley Jr., LSU (6-1, 190, Baton Rouge, La.)

DB Ar'Darius Washington, TCU (5-8, 175, Shreveport, La.





SPECIALISTS

P • Austin McNamara, Texas Tech (6-4, 175, Gilbert, Ariz.)

K Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma (6-2, 175, Chardon, Ohio)

KR • Joshua Youngblood, Kansas State (5-10, 180, Tampa, Fla.)

PR Kyle Phillips, UCLA (5-11, 181, San Marcos, Calif.)

AP Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis (5-11, 183, Yazoo City, Miss.)





HEAD COACH

Ryan Day, Ohio State





• Denotes true freshman