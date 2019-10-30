COLUMBUS, Ohio – After a physical game against Wisconsin, Justin Fields showed that he possesses the toughness to carry the ball a lot in a game, but Ryan Day will call upon the sophomore’s legs only when he needs a gritty performance.

Outside of the sacks, Fields carried the ball eight times against the Badgers for 60 yards. Those yards did not come easy, however, as Fields took his share of punishment, and Day is making sure to use his quarterback in a way that not only puts the team in the best position to win but also limits Fields’s exposure to injury.

“We talked about it going into the game,” Day said about discussing Fields’s increased presence in the rushing attack against Wisconsin. “I said, ‘Justin, you're going to have to -- with the rain and everything going on with this defense, you're going to have to run a little bit in this game,’ and he was all for it.”

Against the then No. 1 defense in the country, Fields was able to use a mixture of flash and power to run effectively through the wet conditions on Saturday. It was the grit and determination that stood out the most to Day, who expressed how proud he was of the young quarterback.

On his touchdown run, Fields fell hard on his back and needed to go into the medical tent in order to be examined. Despite the pain, Fields was ready to keep carrying the ball to help the Buckeyes win.

“He said, ‘If you need me to run, I'll run.’ We didn't really run with him much after that, but he said he was willing to run, and it just goes how tough he is, and I keep saying that, but the more I'm around him, the more I really respect how tough he is,” Day said.

The sophomore has crossed the line of scrimmage with his legs 58 times, nine of which have gone for touchdowns, since arriving at Ohio State. In 2017, J.T. Barrett had carried the ball 75 times through eight games.

While Day has been more selective in when he calls upon Fields’s running ability, the way that things have gone so far has not surprised Fields.

“It has pretty much gone as I expected,” Fields said. “I just run when I need to and when the team needs me to, and coach Day usually gives me a warning and in game plan like ‘Yo, we kind of need you to run more this week.’”

Fields has 319 rushing yards on the season to go along with his 1,659 passing yards. Whether he is asked to use his legs more or throw the ball, Fields is prepared for whatever Day asks him to do.

For Fields, his approach is simple: do whatever it takes to win.

“My attitude for every game is to do whatever I need to help the team win, so whether it’s run a 100 times a game, throw the ball 100 times a game, whatever the team needs me to do to win the game I am down to do it,” Fields said.

In order to keep their eyes on the ultimate prize, the Buckeyes must balance focusing on winning each week and keeping Fields healthy. As the Buckeyes enter their second open week, Day is focused on striking a balance between fighting off bad habits and giving players an opportunity to heal.

While Fields said he does not need to use this week to rest, the coaching staff will certainly be aware of the workload that is being put on both Fields and the rest of team.

“We'll make sure that we really think through every rep and make sure we're putting guys in the right situations, the reps that they need to practice because they can't get into bad habits, either, and one of the reasons why I think we've been playing so well is we're practicing so hard, and we have to continue to do that,” Day said on staying both fresh and healthy. “But to your point, as it gets later in the season, we've got to be smart.”