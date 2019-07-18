CHICAGO - After losing starters on both sides of the ball to the NFL, the Buckeyes are going to look a little different this season.

During Ryan Day’s Big Ten Media Day address, the new face of the Ohio State program spoke about the status of positional battles as well as the depth that the Buckeyes are blessed with this season.

While linebackers Pete Werner, Tuf Borland and Malik Harrison are expected to start this season, there are plenty of guys behind them that will receive significant playing time. One player Day spoke about pushing the starters is Teradja Mitchell.

"He had a good spring. He made some strides," Day said. "He's still learning the defense, diagnosing the plays, where to go in the pass game. He goes really hard, he's tough, he's a leader."

Regardless of who ends up starting, the result will be a deep group of linebackers that will help keep everyone fresh and keep opposing offenses on their toes.



“We have a lot of depth at linebacker, and with the new scheme, we actually have the ability to use different personnel groupings,” Day said. “We'll put five DB's in a game, we'll put three linebackers in a game and kind of mix that up.”

The possibilities for these different personnel groupings and depth within the secondary and linebacking corps allows Ohio State the opportunity to further experiment with the bullet position, which safety Brendon White had experience running last season.

“Al Washington has got his hands full,” Day said. “I talk to him all the time about you've got to figure out who's going to play, and it's a good thing.”