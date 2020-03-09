COLUMBUS, Ohio – With concerns at running back, the Buckeyes may need to turn to the air more often in 2020, and they will not lack the weapons to effectively make the adjustment.

While Ohio State may have depth concerns at the half back position, Brian Hartline’s only worry will be how to manage the seemingly endless talent he has at wide receiver. In the early stages of spring practices, Ryan Day was able to shed light on possible position movements and the state of the young receiving corps.

“They're talented,” Day said on the early enrollees at wideout. “They're talented. What strikes me, with all the seven on sevens and all the things going on throughout America, they're further along than maybe receivers were five to 10 years ago.”