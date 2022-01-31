Ryan Day talks new coaches, roster changes in offseason press conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many changes are happening in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said he and his coaching staff met together for the first time Monday, beginning to plan for the 2022 season including new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jim Knowles, associate head coach for the offense and offensive line coach Justin Frye, secondary and cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and safeties coach Perry Eliano.

"It's a clean slate," Day said.

Day also confirmed that defensive tackle Jerron Cage and linebackers Teradja Mitchell and Palaie Gaoteote IV will be returning to Ohio State in 2022.

Day said cornerback Sevyn Banks is "moving on" from the program and plans to meet with him and his family tomorrow.

As for the scholarship situation, Day said he believes Ohio State will work down to 85, but it's something he isn't worried about.

Here's Day's full press conference from Monday.