Ryan Day talks depth, updates injuries after ninth spring practice

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nine practices into the spring, Ryan Day feels this is the point where the tide starts to turn for Ohio State.

“This is kind of where you find out where guys are in terms of if they are going to start to separate themselves,” the Ohio State head coach said.

And he’s been satisfied with what he’s been seeing.

Day said that he feels the depth specifically at defensive line will be a “huge advantage” moving forward, saying the Buckeyes are maybe two or three-deep there right now, which he said is representative for the entire defense.

“I think our twos and threes are further along on the defensive side of the ball than on offense right now, so you are seeing a lot of pressure on the quarterback, especially with the twos and threes,” Day said. “We’re hoping to get some of those guys back on offense.”

As for the offense, the Ohio State head coach said that he needs to see more depth on the offensive line, coming out of the ninth practice comfortable with the first five or six on the depth chart, but needing it to extend to seven, eight or nine options like it has been in the past few seasons.

For Day, it’s the same at receiver: finding the top six or seven players who the Buckeyes can count on.

Ohio State has been short-handed at receiver as of late.

After four ACL tears throughout his collegiate career, wide receiver Kamryn Babb, according to Day, had a bit of a scare during a practice last week.

“He had a little bump in the road that we were a little worried about, but it didn’t come back as a big deal, so that was great,” Day said. “I think up until that practice, he had been really practicing at a high level. Really has a chance to be an impact for this offense, and I think he will. We’ll get him back in the next couple weeks and get back to work.

Babb, cornerback Lejond Cavazos and tight end Gee Scott Jr. were not practicing during Ohio State’s Student Appreciation Day Saturday, but the head coach confirmed that all three will be back, specifically pointing out that Scott was back at practice Monday.

As the week nears its end, Day said that he and the coaching staff will start to write the set game plan for the Spring Game, looking at depth and who’s healthy to see what Ohio State will be able to do April 16.

As for the Sept. 3 game against Notre Dame, Day said there really hasn’t been much focus on the Fighting Irish.

“Some, but not a ton,” Day said when asked if Ohio State had been looking at Notre Dame film. “Now it’s more about the fundamentals. Certainly they are up there and we’re keeping an eye on it, watching the film here and there. But right now, it’s the fundamentals and it’s about competing and getting the offense and defense installed.”