Ryan Day talks C.J. Stroud's Heisman chances ahead of Michigan State game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day doesn't want to spend too much time focused on C.J. Stroud's candidacy for the Heisman Trophy.

Like the redshirt freshman quarterback, who said Wednesday night that he's singularly focused on what's directly ahead for Ohio State , the head coach said he and Stroud won't spend too much time talking about him leading the Heisman race.

"I think at this time of year, when you start focusing on those types of things, you get yourself distracted," Day said.

With that said, Day made a pretty compelling argument for Stroud in his final media availability ahead of Ohio State's matchup with Michigan State Saturday.

"I think his production speaks for itself," Day said. "He missed a game. Some games he was out early on in some of the lopsided games, and he was a first-time, he had never thrown a college pass going into the Minnesota game."

Through nine games, Stroud has thrown for 3,036 yards (No. 11 in all of college football), 30 touchdowns (No. 6) and five interceptions.

Stroud has the sixth-highest passing yards-per-game average in the country with 337.33 and has the fifth-highest passer efficiency rating in college football.

Against Purdue, the redshirt freshman completed 31-of-38 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns.

Wednesday night ahead of his matchup with Michigan State, Stroud said that his message to his teammates it to put the previous games behind them, no matter how good or bad they were and shifting the focus solely on what's in front of the Buckeyes.

“If you don’t come out and execute the next game, they are going to talk about how bad we were," Stroud said.

Day feels that mentality has worked for Stroud so far this season, and is something that's going to put him in a prime position for the Heisman if it continues.

"To see his development and his level of play right now is significant," Day said. "If he continues on the path he's on, then I think he's a very strong candidate, but it's only going to work if we keep building, keep strong, keep preparing like I know he's doing."