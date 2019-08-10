COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Buckeyes ran more than 100 plays on Saturday over at the WHAC as the team went through its first scrimmage of fall camp 2019. The defense was the winner even though score was not kept with a couple of pick-sixes (K'Vaughan Pope and Sevyn Banks) as well as some ball control issues for the offense.

That does not mean that the offense has not had good days so far for the Buckeyes but Saturday just was not one of them.

Hear what Ryan Day had to say about the first scrimmage of the season in the video above.