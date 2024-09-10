PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05MTQwQjkyV0VDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTkxNDBCOTJXRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy05MTQwQjkyV0VDJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Ryan Day takeaways: Ohio State aiming to keep edge during early off week

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day wants his players focusing on "improvement week" with the Buckeyes on an early week off. (Birm/DTE)
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day wants his players focusing on "improvement week" with the Buckeyes on an early week off. (Birm/DTE) (Birm/DTE)
Bill Landis • DottingTheEyes
Staff
@BillLandis25

COLUMBUS — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day wouldn't have drawn it up this way. He'd rather the Buckeyes play a game this week after a dominant showing against Western Michigan.

Alas, the schedule gods have dealt this team an early off week. The goal is to maintain the sharpness displayed in Saturday night's shutout in Ohio Stadium.

"These guys are hungry," Day said. "They don’t want to rest right now. They feel like they have momentum coming out of this game. We’re not gonna practice Friday or Saturday, so they do get an opportunity to catch their breath. But we are gonna work Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and they understand how important that is because they don’t want to lose their edge. When you have a group of veteran guys who understand that we’re only two games in and we have a long way to go, they get it."

Rather than calling it an off week, the Buckeyes are deeming this week "improvement week" with an eye on keeping the mindset that allowed them to put their best foot forward in the season's second game. The hope is to continue firing on all cylinders when Marshall comes to The Shoe in two weeks.

"We need to continue to improve," Day said. "Everybody else in the country, for the most part, is playing this week, so we have to as well. We’ve gotta get each other better. Each player is gonna be given things that they need to improve on from their position coach. We’re gonna work hard in practice and work on our fundamentals, but also look at things that we may need to project out in all three phases."

Below are three more key takeaways from Day's Tuesday press conference.

O-line depth impressed against WMU

Advertisement

Overall, the offensive line operation was much better against Western Michigan than it was in the opener against Akron.

"I think it was cleaner," Day said. "There was effort. There were good plays."

The starting five had a faster start in Week 2, and things should be looking even better heading into the third game. Day mentioned multiple times on Tuesday that left guard Donovan Jackson is expected to be back for that game after missing the first two.

However, what stood out most to Day in the effort against Western Michigan was the play of the second-team offensive line later in the game.

"I did think that the guys who came in during the second half on the offensive line — was it perfect? No. But I did feel like coming out of this game was better than it’s been the last couple of years," Day said. We were finishing at the end of games. Guys were competing.

"If you don’t play 15 plays, you can’t grade out a champion, but if you grade out over 80 percent and played less than 15 plays, we call it honorable mention. There was a long list of honorable mention players coming out of this game, and a few of them were on the offensive line."

Reserve linemen Carson Hinzman, Luke Montgomery, Zen Michalski, and George Fitzpatrick all logged more than 20 snaps for the Buckeyes. The offense put a couple of drives together with the backups in the game in a way that felt more organized and efficient than in years past.

The staff was feeling good about the offensive line depth coming out of camp. The strength of that depth was put on display last Saturday.

Re-evaluating kick return options 

Jayden Ballard let a ball bounce on a kick return that cost the Buckeyes 19 yards or field position, and later nearly fumbled a punt. Day said they're going to take a look at whether changes need to be made at kickoff return during this week off.

"We think that Jayden Ballard had a really good offseason," Day said. "He was recognized as a gold individual in the offseason, which is significant in our program. We’ve given him the opportunity to return kicks, and a couple punts. But the No. 1 thing is taking care of the football. That has to happen.

"We believe in who Jayden is, but at the end of the day, we’re gonna take care of the football. So we are gonna evaluate it this week and make sure we’re doing the right thing."

Brandon Inniss has been stellar on punt returns and could be an option to return kicks. Day has also mentioned Carnell Tate in the past as someone who could handle kick return duties.

With an increased emphasis on special teams this year, and Day being heavily involved in the operation, it feels unlikely that mistakes like the ones Ballard made on Saturday would be tolerated. So, we could see someone else handle kickoff return duties against Marshall.

Day's new gameday role 

With Chip Kelly calling offensive plays from the press box, Day has found himself with more bandwidth to be in tune with everything happening on the sideline and on the field on game day.

So far, he's enjoying the new dynamic.

"When you’re calling plays, it’s hard to be anything other than calm," Day said. "You have to get your thoughts together, you have to get your next series of plays ready, your next third-down calls. You have to get the offense together and make corrections while the defense is on the field. There’s a lot going on. When the offense is out there, you’re calling the plays, you’re getting ther personnel groupings right. To get involved with anything else is not that easy."

Now that he has that responsibility removed, Day said he feels more locked in with the team as a whole. He's still a major part of the offensive brain trust, but he doesn't have to have his head buried in a play sheet while roaming the sidelines or jotting down notes for the next series while the defense or special teams are on the field.

Kelly's track record as an accomplished coordinator and trusted confidant for Day allows the head coach to comfortably wear several hats on Saturdays.

"When you’re not doing that, now I can just be myself and chase everybody around," Day said. "I’ve enjoyed doing that. I’ve enjoyed being with the defense and special teams, barking at everybody. That’s typically how I am in practice. When you’re in a game, it’s more difficult to do that. I have enjoyed that part of it so far. It does allow me the opportunity to have my eyes up, be involved with everybody, and take part in more of the emotion."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29oaW9zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3Mvcnlhbi1kYXktdGFrZWF3YXlzLW9oaW8tc3RhdGUtYWltaW5n LXRvLWtlZXAtZWRnZS1kdXJpbmctZWFybHktb2ZmLXdlZWsiLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm9oaW9z dGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnJ5YW4tZGF5LXRha2Vhd2F5cy1v aGlvLXN0YXRlLWFpbWluZy10by1rZWVwLWVkZ2UtZHVyaW5nLWVhcmx5LW9m Zi13ZWVrJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMjkmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK