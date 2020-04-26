COLUMBUS, Ohio - The greatness of an Ohio State team does not come from its number of five stars or top draft picks but from its mixture of talent, leadership and experience.

After a 2020 NFL Draft that saw the most talented Buckeyes selected, it is easy to turn the attention to the next potential batch of talented prospects at Ohio State. While a team definitely needs tremendous talent to compete at a high level, Ryan Day emphasized that he strives to create a well-balanced roster that values both talent and leadership.

“At Ohio State, the right balance of young, talented guys like Dwayne Haskins, Chase Young or Jeff Okudah, who only are going to be here for three years, mixed in with fourth and fifth-year seniors, who are veteran and have been around the program with great leadership and maturity,” Day said on the ideal makeup of a football team.