COLUMBUS, Ohio - After a great season for Ohio State came to a disappointing end, Ryan Day will have a lot of responsibilities heading into his second year as head coach.

Chief among them will be replacing one of the greatest running backs in Ohio State history.

J.K. Dobbins has set his sights towards the NFL, and this leaves the Buckeyes with a major hole to be filled on offense.

It would appear that Master Teague III has the inside track given that he backed up Dobbins in 2019, rushing for 789 yards and averaging 5.8 yards per carry, but Day made it sound as though on Wednesday that the competition may be more open than expected.

"We're going to need some guys to step into those roles. And as we start to practice, I think we'll get a feel for what we need," Day said. "Obviously in the running back room, those guys will be pretty green. Master played some this year, but we're going to have to replace J.K."

Even though Teague saw the third most carries on the team behind Dobbins and Justin Fields, Day implied that they haven't seen enough of him to make a determination for next season.

The issue with crowning Teague the start at this point is that last season didn't see Teague receive many carries at all when the game still mattered. By virtue of the Buckeyes blowing opponents out, Dobbins usually ran things in the first half and allowed Teague to do his thing in the second half, often against tired defenses or even ones that had gone back to their second or third string.

Additionally, in the moments it did matter this year, Teague was not particularly impressive. After Dobbins went out of the game against Clemson, Teague had seven rushes for just nine yards.

"But what really didn't happen for Master this year is in big moments early in the game or -- he didn't get a ton of those carries," Day said. "J.K. got the meat of those carries. So that's the next step for Master is now taking on that responsibility and knowing what he's doing and having some confidence in that because he does have the ability."

Whether he's the starter in 2020 or not, the focus now is finding Teague's role for next season. He operated well as a change of pace back to Dobbins, but would he be open to another role like that?

With spring practice starting in the next couple months, it will be a work in progress to see if it's Teague or someone like Marcus Crowley or Steele Chambers that competes for that starting position. Whoever ends up with the job, though, they'll be in good hands with running backs coach Tony Alford.

"I don't know what he has to show us right now. I think that's something we're going to figure out through the spring," Day said. "I think we had it nailed down with J.K., what he needed to do. And Coach Alford did a great job of that."