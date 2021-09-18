Ryan Day sees defensive progress despite Ohio State's struggles, changes

Wth junior Davis Brin calling the shots behind center, looking to throw against a seemingly non-existent pass rush, the Golden Hurricane pass offense feasted, recording 428 of its 501 total yards through the air, throwing two touchdowns along with two interceptions.

That rhythm and structure still led to the Tulsa pass offense doing whatever it wanted to against the Ohio State secondary.

“We took a hard look at it and had the hard conversation, trying to see what gives us the best chance to move forward,” Day said. “This is kind of the rhythm and the structure that’s best suited for the defense.”

The lack of normalcy continued for Coombs Saturday against Tulsa. Instead of posting up on the sideline, he moved up to the coaching box as Day had secondary coach Matt Barnes calling plays from the sideline.

The last week for Coombs was nothing near normal. After taking responsibility for Ohio State’s defensive breakdown against Oregon, leading to its first loss of the season, head coach Ryan Day made it clear throughout the week that schematic, personnel and possibly coaching changes would be made.

He stood at the 18-yard line with 80 minutes until kickoff, watching his defense stretch out. As the clock ticked down until that kick, he moved to the 40, analyzing cornerbacks during a one-on-one interception drill.

And it was the same problems as before: allowing too much space in the middle of the land, a no-man’s land of sorts between the safeties and the linebackers, allowing receivers to consistently break free on 10-yard curl routes.

When asked about the 428 yards of offense allowed through the air, all junior cornerback Cameron Brown could do was shake his head.

“We just have to go back and look at film and get a lot of stuff tightened up,” he said.

The Buckeyes did see bursts of energy, glimpses of potential.

In the two-set safety look Ohio State introduced after a disastrous Week 2, Cameron Martinez fit right in, breaking up three passes and intercepting a pass and returning it for a touchdown that helped seal the game late for the Buckeyes.

Playing primarily as a slot cornerback in the nickel package, Martinez was stable, prepared for the position after getting looks in practice and ready for when his name was called.

“It felt good,” he said. “I felt all the confidence in the world, during that play, during that drive that we were going to get a pick. Didn’t know who was going to get it, but if it was me, I knew I would have confidence.”

Improvements were made. Brown and freshman Denzel Burke each brought in two pass break-ups at cornerback taking advantage of one-on-one matchups on the outside. Day also mentioned the defensive line’s success at stopping the run, limiting Tulsa to 2.6 yards per carry despite only four quarterback hits and two sacks — including a key third-down stop by freshman Tyleik Williams.

“You are starting to see guys challenge the ball, which is exciting, getting their hands on passes. I’d like to see a little more of a pass rush… We have to do a better job at making the quarterback uncomfortable,” Day said. “I thought the coverage overall was solid.”

But there was a moment where Day seemed as though he were trying to convince people of the defense's progress.

“There’s still a couple things in the zone, some guys running free on some things,” Day said. “But we are challenging, we are getting better and you are seeing some young guys make plays.”

“We are getting better:” the head coach said coming off a game in which his defense allowed more than 500 yards for the second time this season, 1,409 yards through the first three games.

“We are getting better:” the head coach said after using a defensive group that rotated in 25 different players over the course of 60 minutes against Tulsa, a winless team that recorded only 347 yards and 23 points against Oklahoma State.

In the words of Ohio State redshirt sophomore safety Ronnie Hickman, who led the team with nine tackles and an interception, the Buckeyes defense needs to get back to its roots no matter who’s making the play call, no matter who’s out there.

We just had to block all that out, get back to our roots and practice hard, do the little things right,” Hickman said. “I think we showed that a little bit today. We just need to get better.”



