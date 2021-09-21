Ryan Day sees 'great football ahead' for CJ Stroud

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Heading into the night game against Akron, CJ Stroud is Ohio State’s quarterback. Head coach Ryan Day made that blatantly clear.

Through all the questions about the redshirt freshman’s shoulder, leading to a lack of consistency in his accuracy and his ability to throw, through the questions about Jack Miller III, Kyle McCord and Quinn Ewers and the lack of experience they have without any game reps, Day was what he wants Stroud to be: consistent and confident.

“You look at the situation he was put into and some of the throws he's made,” Day said. “You can see him do it. Now he just has to keep growing."

Day wants McCord and Miller to see the field to get experience. He wants Ewers to develop into a usable quarterback at some point. But his primary goal is to develop an offensive rhythm and balance, something the head coach admits he has not seen yet.

All Stroud needs is reps, Day said. Experience leads to comfort, leading to better practices and more confidence when he’s showcased under the lights.

It’s not just something Day has with Stroud, though, It’s much of his team as a whole: pointing to players like former quarterback Justin Fields, former linebackers Tuf Borland and Pete Werner, former offensive linemen Josh Myers and Wyatt Davis. These veterans played almost every snap in 2020, playing only a conference schedule where every game defined a season.

In 2021, that’s a luxury Day doesn’t have, no matter how many years a particular player may have on the team.

“There was a gap there,” he said. “We have to fill that gap and catch up. It's not going to happen overnight. We have to do a good job as coaches to make sure we are on our game to help close that gap faster. The more snaps they get under their belt, the more experience they get, the more confidence they get, they will build.

"I think it's something that's there. It's real. We recognize it and we have to make sure we're addressing it."

At quarterback, Day said he does not like the idea of “arbitrarily” putting either McCord, Miller or Ewers in Stroud’s place.

The former offensive coordinator knows there’s reps Stroud wants back, especially in the game against Tulsa where he completed 15-of-25 passes for 185 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He knows there have been mistakes, but he doesn’t view them worse than the young quarterbacks Ohio State has developed in the past.

To Day, Stroud just represents a commonality that unites much of the Ohio State roster on both sides of the ball: growing pains.

“He just has to learn from those and continue to grow,” Day said. “Those other quarterbacks have to keep coming. If they keep practicing well, they will get the opportunity."



