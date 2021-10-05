Ryan Day says TreVeyon Henderson's 'good to go,' previews Maryland

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After pulling the freshman running back after hit late in the first quarter, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said at Tuesday 's press conference that TreVeyon Henderson is good to go heading into Week 6 against Maryland. Day still seems to be getting used to how quick Henderson's developing on the field. Even though the freshman running back did not play his senior season of high school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Day said Henderson came in the spring "very serious baout his work, very mature, takes care of his body." "If he makes a mistake, he’s the hardest person on himself," Day said. "All that was good, and you see the talent. Still has a ways to grow and build, but you can see the signs." Day still has a predicament in the running back room., though. It's more of an abundance of riches, an abundance of depth, balancing touches with Master Teague, Marcus Crowley — a running back who made his season debut for the Buckeyes against Rutgers, who Day described as running "tough" — and Miyan Williams, when healthy. And the head coach is still trying to figure out how to balance getting Henderson his touches while saving his legs for his future, in 2021 and beyond. But Day said he's not going to overwork Henderson when he doesn't need to. " f we find ourselves in a position where we’re up comfortably like that, we’re not going to be foolish and put him in a bad spot when he’s not 100%," Day said. But Day understands the more reps the freshman receives, the more powerful the freshman becomes. "The more he plays, the better he’s getting."

Craig Young transitions to cover safety

Ohio State safety Craig Young has moved more into the cover safety position with Ronnie Hickman locking up the bullet spot. (Scott Stuart)

Sophomore safety Ronnie Hickman has really taken control of the bullet position for the Buckeyes, leading the team with 44 tackles and two interceptions. Hickman was initially planned to split time at bullet with fellow sophomore safety Craig Young. But with Hickman's emergence, Young's been looked as a more versatile option in the defensive backfield, finding a lot of time at cover safety. Day said Young's been playing more off the ball on early downs, but that the sophomore safety has been used in rushing packages on third down. "I think Ronnie has done a very good job. He’s obviously been very, very productive. We’re moving Craig into a bit of a different role there, so he’s kind of finding his way in the new role," Day said. "We’re trying to find a way of getting them both on the field because they are both very talented." Redshirt senior cornerback Marcus Williamson has seen that talent from Young, someone he had high praise of both on and off the field. "I think what’s special about Craig is he’s such a versatile athlete," Williamson said Tuesday. "He’s one of the biggest DBs in the room, but he moves like he’s a smaller guy. Just having that versatility, that physicality — his short speed, his hips, his long speed — Craig’s a guy that can be used in a lot of roles.'

Getting Chris Olave involved

Chris Olave recorded his third 100-yard game of the season against Rutgers. (Scott Stuart)

After two catches in the third and fourth game of the season combined, senior wide receiver Chris Olave made a splash in the Buckeyes' return to Big Ten play. With quarterback C.J. Stroud behind center, the senior brought in five catches for 119 yards — his third 100-yard receiving game of the season — with two touchdowns. To Day, the lack of involvement against Tulsa and Akron was not due to a downgrade of Olave's practices. A lot of it has to do with what opposing defenses are giving the Ohio State offense to work with. "I think the challenge for Chris is he’s highly driven and understanding that in order for us to get to where we want to get to for the offense and as a team, he has to be unselfish," Day said. "There’s certain things teams will try and do to take some stuff away. There’s going to be stretches where the ball doesn’t come his way. But if he continues do exactly what the play is designed to do and continues to give great effort and have a great attitude, the ball’s eventually going to find him, like it did (against Rutgers)." Over the past year, Day said that Olave has really helped the Ohio State wide receiver room mature, and that it's really starting to show on the field. But the head coach also knows Olave's expectations are higher than just the Ohio State room. I also think that he puts a bit of pressure on himself because he wants to be the best in the country," Day said. "That’s good, that what we want."

News and Notes