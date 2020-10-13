Ohio State averaged 46.9 points per game in 2019, third-most in all of college football.

The Buckeyes also averaged the fourth-most total yards per game with 529.9 last season, and for the first time in program history, they had multiple representatives at the Heisman Trophy ceremony in quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day accomplished plenty as he guided the team to the Fiesta Bowl and was the first Ohio State coach in 40 years to be named Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year.

But, the now second-year head coach believes there is still more to be done.

Day spoke Tuesday and acknowledged that while there is a lot of buildup surrounding the potential of the 2020 Ohio State offense, it must carry out three specific duties in order to live up to the hype.