Ryan Day responds to recent college football COVID-19 outbreaks
A little over a week remains until Ohio State kicks off its football season against Nebraska, and so far little has come from the Buckeyes in terms of COVID-19 results.
The challenge the 2020 college football season is posed is that positive tests don't come with warning. The Big Ten Conference began daily antigen testing on Sept. 30, and should a player receive a positive diagnosis, they must sit out 21 days.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news