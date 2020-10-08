BuckeyeGrove - Ryan Day responds to Haskins losing starting job in Washington

Outside of one game at Purdue in October 2018, Ryan Day saw nothing but success with Dwayne Haskins as his starting quarterback at Ohio State.

That hasn’t been the case so far in his NFL career though, as the former Heisman finalist is just 3-8 as a starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team. But even after a career-best 314 passing yards this past Sunday, the former Buckeye was relegated to third-string status on Wednesday.

Day shared some words of encouragement for his one-time pupil Thursday on his weekly radio show on 97.1 The Fan.

“Dwayne is a very talented young man and I’ve got a special place in my heart for him. It’s not easy for him to go through, but he’s gonna come out of it,” Day said. “There’s still a lot of football ahead of him.”

Haskins started off the season helping Washington to a comeback win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week One, but the team has now lost three games in a row while the offense has scored 20 or less points in each contest.

Haskins was drafted No. 15 overall by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft, but the organization is now on its third different head coach in less than two seasons with Haskins at the helm of the offense.

Day said the struggles that Haskins has faced in the NFL don’t compare to any stretch of his collegiate tenure in Columbus, Ohio.