Ryan Day reflects on life and career of former Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is in mourning.

Head coach Ryan Day spoke Monday after the sudden death of former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

"Certainly it was a very, very difficult weekend for all of us," Day said. "Had a meeting with the team today. We talked about a lot of things. There's a good group of our guys that played with Dwayne and they're hurting. It was a tough weekend for all of us."

The former four-star quarterback broke the Buckeyes' single-season record with 4,831 passing yards and 50 touchdowns, six more than any quarterback in Ohio State history in a single season.

Haskins also set the record for the most passing yards in a single game with 499 until it was broken by C.J. Stroud at the 2022 Rose Bowl.

Haskins was drafted by the Washington Redskins with the 15th overall pick int he 2019 NFL Draft. In two seasons with Washington and the Pittsburgh Steelers, he threw for 2,804 passing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Here's what the Ohio State head coach had to say about his former quarterback, and how Haskins set the tone for the quarterback position moving forward.