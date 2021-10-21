Ryan Day reflects on Chris Olave's recruitment ahead of Indiana

Ohio State still isn't sure which quarterback Indiana will play Saturday night. But as head coach Ryan Day watches film of redshirt junior Jack Tuttle — who stepped up for injured Michael Penix Jr. last week against Michigan State — he couldn't help but look back on the recruitment of one of his top offensive playmakers.

Day remembers traveling out to San Marcos Calif. in 2017, a state, he said, he doesn't recruit much, to look at Tuttle, a 2018 four-star quarterback at Mission Hills High School.

As Day watched Tuttle, Mission Hills head football coach Chris Hauser made sure Day knew about the receiver he was throwing to: Chris Olave.

"He didn't play his junior year, so nobody was recruiting him, but he said, 'This kid's going to be a diamond in the rough,'" Day recalled on his radio show Thursday. "That's part of recruiting, building these relationships. The principal at the school was a Buckeye and so it just kind of fell into place."

Day evaluated Olave on what they saw out of his first four games, offering the three-star soon after. He was a four-sport athlete at Mission Hills, playing football, basketball and baseball, while also running track.

On the baseball diamond, Day said Olave wasn't much of a hitter, but "he was a hell of a pinch runner," seeing that athleticism in the way he played outfield too.

Olave committed to Ohio State Jan. 28, 2018. But even then, it was a fluid situation with the wide receiver, Day revealed.

"He committed, but then silently decommitted," Day said. "He wasn't sure, he was considering staying out there and going to either Utah, USC or something like that. But we're able to get to him to sign. It was a big deal for us and the rest is history. It's amazing how things work."

Tuttle was never offered by Ohio State, holding offers from Alabama, LSU, USC and Oregon, but chose to commit to Utah before transferring to Utah in the spring of 2019 after one semester with the Utes.

Olave, on the other hand, has 2,269 career receiving yards — seventh most in Ohio State history — and 29 touchdown receptions — third most in Ohio State history — in four years with the Buckeyes.



