COLUMBUS, Ohio – Fall training camp is moving along nicely as the Buckeyes continue practicing under the warm sun on the outdoor fields of the WHAC. On Tuesday, Big Ten Network joined the fray along with the local media as the team put on helmets and shoulder pads for the first day.

First-year head coach Ryan Day has been careful not to try and give too much detail about what is going on in practice as the team has not even reached the full pads practices of fall as of yet but it is hard not to get excited about the amount of talent that the Buckeyes have on the roster from one to 85 on the scholarship rolls.

Josh Proctor and the defensive backfield were in the spotlight today as the secondary picked off four passes during drill work, Proctor having two of those. Granted, that also can be viewed as a bad day by the quarterbacks, getting intercepted four times, but something has got to give.

There will be a lot of young guys looking to make big moves on a depth chart that seems to be there for the taking at certain positions, but even with a building youth movement, this team is deep with fourth and fifth year guys who are in key roles, ready to lead this team into the 2019 season.

Some teams that thrive on having players on the roster for four or five years while the Buckeyes have a pretty constant turnover between early departures and transfers keeping the roster in a constant state of flux.

“We play against some teams in our league who make a living off of fifth-year seniors,” Day said. “They're 22-year-old men, and sometimes we're playing with freshmen because they are so talented we want to get them on the field right away, and they're 18-year-olds.”

It has not slowed the Buckeyes down from winning a lot of games through the years but this will be a chance for the Buckeyes to have more than a dozen fifth-year guys of their own.

“It's good to have a good influx of older guys, guys who are 21, 22 years old that are men who will bring leadership and chemistry,” Day continued.

Leadership will be key, to any team, especially to the Buckeyes with so many key leaders from the 2018 team on to the next chapter of their lives.

Some players are already stepping into those roles while others are getting there. Leadership is not an overnight thing and for guys like Justin Fields, as the quarterback, it will be more of a process.

But Day is starting to get a sense of his team’s personality.

“They like each other,” Day said. “There's a chemistry here. They like being around each other. You can just tell. There's not a lot of cliques. They kind of hang together. They like being here. They have a certain energy about them. They're positive. And so the chemistry is there.”

Seeing it in camp is one thing but it is an entirely different thing once things get real and real adversity sets in.

“Until you really play in that first game and you get in the locker room and someone stands up in front of the team and says, ‘Get on my back, here we go,’ you don't really know,” Day added.