CHICAGO – There was no shortage of curious eyes to see how first-year head coach Ryan Day would handle the duties at his first Big Ten Football Media Days and there were no shortage of questions about the status of the Ohio State quarterback situation as the Buckeyes are looking to replace Dwayne Haskins with Justin Fields.

Outside of Chris Chugunov, there is not a single person in the quarterback room in 2019 that was in there in 2018 with the departure of Haskins, Tate Martell and Matthew Baldwin. Enter Fields, Gunnar Hoak, JP Andrade and Jagger Laroe.

Turnover has always been a part of the college football game, but the transfer portal has created a new level of turnover and it is not going to get any better under the current landscape.

Fields had the benefit of going through Ohio State's spring practice and turned a lot of heads inside the WHAC. Receiver K.J. Hill commented how Fields quickly learned the playbook and added that doing that under a Day-led offense is not an easy task.

There is a lot to like about Fields, there is no doubt about that.