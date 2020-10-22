Just two more nights stand between Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his 2020 Buckeyes team's debut performance to kick off the delayed Big Ten season on Saturday against Nebraska.

But Day is staying busy, putting the finishing touches on game plans, wrapping up game week preparation with the team and even making multiple appearances to talk about everything in the world of Ohio State football on Thursday.

Day spoke on his weekly radio show on 97.1 The Fan Thursday before meeting with media to tie up any loose ends before the noon kickoff is upon us this weekend, and we’re here to make sure you don’t miss any of his most interesting talking points.

Below, we’ve broken down five things of note that Day discussed today.