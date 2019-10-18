COLUMBUS, Ohio - Northwestern’s Ryan Field has never been considered one of the tougher Big Ten atmospheres to play in. Attendance is generally lower due to a smaller seating capacity and the proximity to Chicago usually brings in a good amount of outside fans for the Wildcats’ home contests.

The one thing that does throw off visiting opponents to Ryan Field, though, is the presence of the tall grass. While many college teams still have grass surfaces, this is one of the few that the Buckeyes consistently play, and Ryan Field’s grass is notorious for its height and the way that it can disrupt opposing teams.

With no rain in the forecast for tonight’s matchup, it won’t as messy an affair as past Ohio State and Northwestern games have been, but the tall grass is still something Ryan Day is aware of and preparing his team for.

“We all have to play with it. So whatever the conditions are, they are and we worry about what we can control, but certainly can't worry about those kind of things,” Day said. “Both teams have to deal with all the conditions and then we'll handle whatever they are.”

Beyond the tall grass, the Buckeyes are going to have to contend with Northwestern’s defense. The struggles on the offensive side of the ball for the Wildcats have been widely circulated; only 4.0 yard per play, averaging only 14.4 points per game, etc. The picture is clear for the offense, but the defense, on the other hand, will provide a challenge for Ohio State.

The Wildcats are only allowing 19.8 points per game and are limiting offenses to only 320 yards per game. Pat Fitzgerald’s defense was able to hold Wisconsin’s Johnathan Taylor to “only” 119 yards on 26 carries, one of his least effective games of the season in an eventual 24-15 loss.

A benefit for the Buckeyes, however, is that they played this team only 10 months ago in the Big Ten Championship Game. While this obviously isn’t the exact same team, they returned a lot of the same players the Buckeyes saw last season, though they now have another year of experience under their belt, and Day says that the entire defense is fundamentally sound in how they play.

“Well, just like they did last year that led them to the Big Ten Championship Game. They're really sound in the run game again. Similar to Michigan State, they have extra guys in the box constantly,” Day said. “Their guys up front are strong and powerful. And it's very hard to single block, it's hard to hang on for very long with those guys. They really use their hands well, their linebackers see things.”