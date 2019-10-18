Ryan Day preparing for test against Northwestern’s defense and tall grass
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Northwestern’s Ryan Field has never been considered one of the tougher Big Ten atmospheres to play in. Attendance is generally lower due to a smaller seating capacity and the proximity to Chicago usually brings in a good amount of outside fans for the Wildcats’ home contests.
The one thing that does throw off visiting opponents to Ryan Field, though, is the presence of the tall grass. While many college teams still have grass surfaces, this is one of the few that the Buckeyes consistently play, and Ryan Field’s grass is notorious for its height and the way that it can disrupt opposing teams.
With no rain in the forecast for tonight’s matchup, it won’t as messy an affair as past Ohio State and Northwestern games have been, but the tall grass is still something Ryan Day is aware of and preparing his team for.
“We all have to play with it. So whatever the conditions are, they are and we worry about what we can control, but certainly can't worry about those kind of things,” Day said. “Both teams have to deal with all the conditions and then we'll handle whatever they are.”
Beyond the tall grass, the Buckeyes are going to have to contend with Northwestern’s defense. The struggles on the offensive side of the ball for the Wildcats have been widely circulated; only 4.0 yard per play, averaging only 14.4 points per game, etc. The picture is clear for the offense, but the defense, on the other hand, will provide a challenge for Ohio State.
The Wildcats are only allowing 19.8 points per game and are limiting offenses to only 320 yards per game. Pat Fitzgerald’s defense was able to hold Wisconsin’s Johnathan Taylor to “only” 119 yards on 26 carries, one of his least effective games of the season in an eventual 24-15 loss.
A benefit for the Buckeyes, however, is that they played this team only 10 months ago in the Big Ten Championship Game. While this obviously isn’t the exact same team, they returned a lot of the same players the Buckeyes saw last season, though they now have another year of experience under their belt, and Day says that the entire defense is fundamentally sound in how they play.
“Well, just like they did last year that led them to the Big Ten Championship Game. They're really sound in the run game again. Similar to Michigan State, they have extra guys in the box constantly,” Day said. “Their guys up front are strong and powerful. And it's very hard to single block, it's hard to hang on for very long with those guys. They really use their hands well, their linebackers see things.”
Despite Day only matching up against the Wildcats once in his career, Fitzgerald’s defensive accomplishments throughout his career are well documented since he became head coach back in 2006. Day knows the Buckeyes are going to have to fight for every single yard on Friday night.
“They've been in a defense that's been there for over a decade now,” Day said. “And so defensively, they know the answers to all the issues and they're very, very well coached, they see things very, very fast, they react and then as you move the ball down the field, they don't give up a ton of big plays, it's harder to score when you get in the red zone against them.”
Northwestern’s ability to limit the big play, which Ohio State has had many of this season, as well as holding Wisconsin’s prolific offense to only 246 yards should have the Buckeyes on high alert. Things have seemed easy for Ohio State at every turn this season, so any possibility of getting punched in the mouth, especially early, should be handled with extreme caution.
While Day and the coaching staff won’t go away from what they know if they get pushed early on, in what has been a fairly lopsided offense this season - 276 rushing attempts to only 158 passing attempts - the Buckeyes may have to lean more on Justin Fields if J.K. Dobbins or Master Teague III can’t get the rushing game going.
“They're not going to certainly give up a lot of big plays a lot but they make you earn it and it's not easy to do. So you have to pick your spots and be smart but you also have to run the ball and you can't be you know, over aggressive,” Day said. “You've gotta understand the plan to win. But they held Wisconsin under 300 yards and I don't think they've given up more than 400 yards all year. So again, it's very typical of past defenses.”