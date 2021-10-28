Ryan Day prepares for an electric atmosphere against Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day knows what it’s like to prepare for an electric atmosphere at an opponent’s stadium.

In the week prior, he said Ohio State practices “silent” during the week so they have a plan if that’s one of the issues, seeing what opening play calls work and developing an idea of what the offense and defense can do on the first drive, but not getting tied too much to the script.

The Ohio State head coach expects Ohio Stadium to provide those issues for Penn State Saturday night, something he spent time encouraging the expected 102,000-person crowd to create.

“To me, in this game especially it can bring a huge advantage for us,” Day said. “We’re asking, I’m asking for Buckeye Nation to be really loud when Penn State has the football. I mean really loud so that that struggle to communicate because when they do, that’s a huge advantage for our defense.”

Day knows how important this game is.

While Penn State has dropped its last two game — coming off a nine-overtime loss against Illinois — while the Nittany Lions have dropped to No. 20 in the latest AP Poll, the head coach knows what could happen.

He’s still viewing this game as a heavyweight fighter: if Ohio State messes around one round, it can get knocked out.

“We have to just show up every game. Doesn’t matter who we are playing. Penn State’s a very good defense. It will be a challenge for us, and we know that. It’s most likely not going to play out the way the last few games have played out or play like any game has happened before. We know that and we understand that and have to adapt to whatever that means,” Day said.

“The focus just has to be on right now. That means having great meetings this afternoon, having a good Thursday practice and a great Friday walk through and being of competitive excellence Saturday night."