Ryan Day prepares for an electric atmosphere against Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day knows what it’s like to prepare for an electric atmosphere at an opponent’s stadium.
In the week prior, he said Ohio State practices “silent” during the week so they have a plan if that’s one of the issues, seeing what opening play calls work and developing an idea of what the offense and defense can do on the first drive, but not getting tied too much to the script.
The Ohio State head coach expects Ohio Stadium to provide those issues for Penn State Saturday night, something he spent time encouraging the expected 102,000-person crowd to create.
“To me, in this game especially it can bring a huge advantage for us,” Day said. “We’re asking, I’m asking for Buckeye Nation to be really loud when Penn State has the football. I mean really loud so that that struggle to communicate because when they do, that’s a huge advantage for our defense.”
Day knows how important this game is.
While Penn State has dropped its last two game — coming off a nine-overtime loss against Illinois — while the Nittany Lions have dropped to No. 20 in the latest AP Poll, the head coach knows what could happen.
He’s still viewing this game as a heavyweight fighter: if Ohio State messes around one round, it can get knocked out.
“We have to just show up every game. Doesn’t matter who we are playing. Penn State’s a very good defense. It will be a challenge for us, and we know that. It’s most likely not going to play out the way the last few games have played out or play like any game has happened before. We know that and we understand that and have to adapt to whatever that means,” Day said.
“The focus just has to be on right now. That means having great meetings this afternoon, having a good Thursday practice and a great Friday walk through and being of competitive excellence Saturday night."
Day expects TreVeyon Henderson to carry the load
At halftime against Indiana, Day joked on his radio show he had to get in a “fist fight” with a couple of players telling them they would not play.
“At the end of the day, I have to make sure I can look them in the eye afterwards,” Day said “I knew it was the right decision to do and they are very competitive. They put the hard work in during the week and they want to play.”
One of those guys, freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson, is a player Day expects to be important for all four quarters against Penn State.
In the tighter games, Day said, Henderson will have to make two and three-yard carries into four, five or six-yard carries, getting to the second level and letting his natural ability take over.
“Taking care of the football and protection are the two things we keep harping on with him,” Day said. “The big plays happen, but it also has a lot to do with the offensive line.”
Day also said he hopes to have running back Master Teague III back after he missed the Indiana game, but that his status will be determined during Thursday’s practice and Friday’s walk-through.
Ohio State’s running back room is already short-handed, losing Marcus Crowley to a “long-term” injury.
Preparing for Penn State’s offense
Day has an idea of what to expect from Penn State’s offense.
Nittany Lions offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich served as Ohio State’s passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019 under Day.
“We see a lot of the same concepts that we have here, that we did while Mike was here,” Day said. “He’s done a good job, did a great job here, did a good job at Texas. Lot of respect for Mike.”
Preparing for specific offensive personnel, Day said walk-on wide receiver Xavier Johnson has been serving as “Jahan Dotson” on the scout team, while Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. have also replicated the speed Dotson will bring when the first-team defense faces the second-team offense.
Day focuses on defensive recruiting
It’s a big weekend for the future of Ohio State.
Scarlet and Gray Report recruiting analyst Eric Lammers has reported 39 recruits attending Saturday night’s game against Penn State.
While it gives recruits an opportunity to see the spectacle of Ohio State, it gives defensive players an opportunity to see what the Buckeyes can do against Penn State’s offense and how effective it can be.
More importantly to Day, though, is that it gives defensive recruits an opportunity to see themselves in the players’ shoes.
“I think you are also seeing that we will play young players,” Day said. “If you are a young player who wants to play in this style of defense at the highest level, if you are ready, we will put you in there. And then we will also develop you too. For some guys it takes a year or two to get on the field, and that’s OK too.
“The best players are going to play. I think they really appreciate that and like the confidence that we are playing with.”