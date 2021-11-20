 Ryan Day, players talk after No. 4 Ohio State's dominant win against MSU
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-20 15:37:25 -0600') }} football Edit

Ryan Day, players talk after No. 4 Ohio State's dominant win against MSU

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State came out with a vengeance Saturday afternoon.

Facing its first Top-10 opponent, the No. 4 Buckeyes shined, beating No. 7 Michigan State, 56-7, in their final home game of the 2021 season.

Hear from head coach Ryan Day, redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud, and wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Chris Olave as they reflect on a historic performance from the offense and look ahead to the Michigan game.

