COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Buckeyes will step into league play for one week before finishing up their non-conference schedule with Miami (Ohio) the following week. This week sees Ohio State making its first road trip of the year to Indiana, a place that the Buckeyes have not lost since the late 1980s.

That does not mean that every game has gone smoothly there through the years and the Buckeyes are not taking anything for granted as the Hoosiers continue to build their program.

On Tuesday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media to wrap up last week's game against Cincinnati and turn his attention to the Hoosiers. Here is the full video of Day's remarks.