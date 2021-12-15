Ryan Day on NFL rumors: 'There's no truth to it'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day isn't heading to the NFL any time soon.

The Ohio State head coach said Wednesday during his Early Signing Day press conference that there was no truth to any of the rumors linking him to an open NFL head coaching job.

"There's nothing to it There's no truth to it," Day said. "I love Ohio State and I love being the head coach at Ohio State."

Day said he tells recruits the same thing when they had asked him about those rumors during visits.

In terms of the current Ohio State coaching staff, Day said that new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will officially be introduced in January, but that he will visit to try and get him the lay of the land before he starts full time.

Knowles will not attend or be a part of any preparation for the Rose Bowl, which Day said is his and his team's priority.

"It isn't the CFP, but it's the Rose Bowl, and the Rose Bowl matters," Day said.

Day confirmed he expects redshirt junior running back Master Teague III back for the Rose Bowl. He also did not confirm if any players will sit out the Rose Bowl game.

On four-star cornerback Terrance Brooks flipping from Ohio State to Texas on Early Signing Day, the Ohio State head coach said it was very disappointing and that no conversation made him feel that would happen.

Even though it's one player smaller than he expected, Day said he was excited for the potential of the players the Buckeyes will be bringing in.

"I'm very excited about this class," Day said. "I think when you combine the athletic ability and the potential these guys have to be very good football players, that's one thing, but it's also the type of people we have heading into this program, I'm very excited about this class.

Stay tuned for more on Ohio State's 2022 recruiting class.