BuckeyeGrove - Ryan Day offers advice to players with sights on NFL

Go pro or stick it out until the spring? Ryan Day prefers the latter option.

Now that the Big Ten conference has moved forward with the postponement of the fall athletic season, a big question surrounding draft eligible student-athletes becomes prominent: is it worth sticking around for a spring season?

“To go somewhere right now, to me, doesn’t make a lot of sense when we have everything you need right here,” Day said.

Quarterback Justin Fields and defensive back Shaun Wade are two of Ohio State’s draft-eligible players. They also have the potential to be high picks in the next NFL Draft, in addition to others such as wide receiver Chris Olave and graduate transfer running back Trey Sermon.

“If by chance they do want to go ahead and go somewhere in the spring they still have all spring to do that,” Day said. “In a normal cycle they wouldn’t be leaving anywhere till January anyhow. Regardless of what happens, the NFL Draft isn’t going to be until next spring.”

Ohio State has supplied NFL-ready players with as much tradition as singing ‘Carmen Ohio’ following athletic events. The first Ohio State selection came in the second round in 1936 when center Gomer Jones was drafted by the Chicago Cardinals, and there have been Buckeyes drafted every year since, with the exception of the 1998 draft.

More recently, Buckeyes have heard their names called in the NFL Draft with frequency. In just the last five years there have been 45 Buckeyes drafted, 33 of which were selected in the first three rounds. Ten Buckeyes were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, tied for second-most among all schools, and three of whom selected in the first round to give Ohio State the most first-round picks all-time with 84.

“We have everything in place here in Columbus to help those guys. We have the best strength coach in America, we’re going to meet on football, watch film, and just get them better physically, football-wise, football-IQ. We’re going to test continually, we’re going to give them meals,” Day said. “We have all the resources here that they would need. All of the above.”