COLUMBUS, Ohio - Few games have been in question this season for Ohio State in the second half. Up 35-16, it looked like the Buckeyes were cruising to another victory against Michigan, and then in an instant everything came crashing down.

After completing a 15-yard pass to Austin Mack, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was down in pain on the turf, his leg having been rolled up on by one of his offensive linemen. A rowdy crowd at Michigan Stadium mixed between celebrating Ohio State fans and disappointed Michigan fans came to a screeching halt, everyone immediately understanding the consequences of what just happened.

Thoughts began formulating as to how Ohio State would fare in the following weeks in the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoffs without their star quarterback. Chris Chugunov had been effective in limited snaps for the Buckeyes, but he wasn't meant to be the long-term solution at the quarterback position.

For Ryan Day, who has been asked all season about how he plans to protect his star quarterback, all he could worry about was how they were going to finish the game.

"Yeah, I was kind of numb at that point I think. Just trying to figure out what we were going to do if he wasn't able to play for the rest of the game, trying to come up with solutions to the issue. Then went up to him and kind of asked him what he thought," Day said. "He looked up and said, "Just put a brace on it, I'll be fine." Blew me away, looking at the shot he took, how tough he was, to come back and make a play like that, one of the coolest things I've been a part of."

As it has been told and will be told for years to come, Fields came back in and on his first play hit Garrett Wilson for an incredible 30-yard touchdown.

Now, the Buckeyes are preparing for a Big Ten Championship Game against Wisconsin on Saturday that, in all reality, means very little for Ohio State. Unless Wisconsin and Georgia both win as underdogs on Saturday, it's likely that the Buckeyes have clinched their spot in the playoffs regardless of this weekend's outcome in Indianapolis.

This begs the question now; do you play the able-bodied yet still hampered Fields this weekend? While he obviously came back into the game against Michigan, it was clear after the game with ice under his sweats that he wasn't 100 percent. Is he saved for the playoffs and given time to recoup before the most important two-game stretch of Ohio State's season, or does he go this Saturday and risk another injury?

Day, as consistent as he's been all season, says there isn't a chance he misses the Big Ten Championship Game.

"No, not at all, no. He'll be playing," Day said. "We'll use him all 60 minutes.