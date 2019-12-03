Ryan Day not running scared with Justin Fields despite injury concerns
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Few games have been in question this season for Ohio State in the second half. Up 35-16, it looked like the Buckeyes were cruising to another victory against Michigan, and then in an instant everything came crashing down.
After completing a 15-yard pass to Austin Mack, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was down in pain on the turf, his leg having been rolled up on by one of his offensive linemen. A rowdy crowd at Michigan Stadium mixed between celebrating Ohio State fans and disappointed Michigan fans came to a screeching halt, everyone immediately understanding the consequences of what just happened.
Thoughts began formulating as to how Ohio State would fare in the following weeks in the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoffs without their star quarterback. Chris Chugunov had been effective in limited snaps for the Buckeyes, but he wasn't meant to be the long-term solution at the quarterback position.
For Ryan Day, who has been asked all season about how he plans to protect his star quarterback, all he could worry about was how they were going to finish the game.
"Yeah, I was kind of numb at that point I think. Just trying to figure out what we were going to do if he wasn't able to play for the rest of the game, trying to come up with solutions to the issue. Then went up to him and kind of asked him what he thought," Day said. "He looked up and said, "Just put a brace on it, I'll be fine." Blew me away, looking at the shot he took, how tough he was, to come back and make a play like that, one of the coolest things I've been a part of."
As it has been told and will be told for years to come, Fields came back in and on his first play hit Garrett Wilson for an incredible 30-yard touchdown.
Now, the Buckeyes are preparing for a Big Ten Championship Game against Wisconsin on Saturday that, in all reality, means very little for Ohio State. Unless Wisconsin and Georgia both win as underdogs on Saturday, it's likely that the Buckeyes have clinched their spot in the playoffs regardless of this weekend's outcome in Indianapolis.
This begs the question now; do you play the able-bodied yet still hampered Fields this weekend? While he obviously came back into the game against Michigan, it was clear after the game with ice under his sweats that he wasn't 100 percent. Is he saved for the playoffs and given time to recoup before the most important two-game stretch of Ohio State's season, or does he go this Saturday and risk another injury?
Day, as consistent as he's been all season, says there isn't a chance he misses the Big Ten Championship Game.
"No, not at all, no. He'll be playing," Day said. "We'll use him all 60 minutes.
With Fields now sporting a larger brace on his left leg, his mobility may be in question for Saturday if he does indeed play. Whether or not Fields will run the ball against Wisconsin may be answered by how he played against Michigan. His first play back from scrimmage was not only a beautiful touchdown pass to Wilson, but it required him to roll out of the pocket and throw the ball across his body to complete the pass.
As the Buckeyes go down this final stretch, Day says they're going to do everything they can to be successful, and against Michigan, Fields showed that he's clearly willing to do whatever it takes to win the game.
"You know that you have to win games. It's a must. So you do the things that put your guys in the best position to be successful schematically," Day said. "But then you also understand that there's risk to it. You try to do the best you can to risk/reward it. It's good to know that he's so tough and he can handle that stuff. There's certainly risk that comes with it."
It'll be a constant process this week to see how prepared Fields is. Presumably spending more time in the training room than practicing on the Field, it will be a battle to see if Fields may be more restricted to the pocket against Wisconsin than he's been in any other game this season.
For as much as the coaching staff may give to the doctor's recommendations for what they should do with Fields this week, Day says that the relationship between him and his quarterback will be paramount in making that decision.
"We talk. We talk. He gives me good feedback. We go back and forth about a lot of things like that," Day said. "Yeah, we have a good relationship, have created a tremendous amount of trust between the two of us to figure out what's right, like you said, what the plan is for this week."
For Fields, it was clear on Saturday that not only did he want back in the game, but he wanted to continue to make plays despite clearly being hurt. He confirmed after the game that he re-injured his MCL which sustained a sprain against Penn State, so it was a struggle for him to get back on the field.
Even with these injuries, Fields hasn't shied away all season from making it known how much of a competitor he is, and nothing has changed for him going into this weekend's game.
"I'm playing on Saturday," Fields said. "I don't care how much it hurts."