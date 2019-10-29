COLUMBUS, Ohio - Could the Heisman stage in New York be entirely Scarlet and Gray? After J.K. Dobbins and Chase Young's monstrous performances in Ohio State's 38-7 win over Wisconsin, it certainly seems like a possibility based on how the conversation has shifted with Heisman hopes for Jonathan Taylor and Tua Tagovailoa dwindling fast.

Not to mention how consistent Justin Fields has been this season, and the Buckeyes are looking at three legitimate Heisman candidates in a season with electric quarterback performances. Young has amassed 13.5 sacks in only eight games, Dobbins is sitting at 1,110 yards and Fields is tied for fourth in the nation in passing touchdowns despite only being ranked 59th in completions.

Dwyane Haskins finished third in the 2018 Hesiman voting, and that was the closest a Buckeye has come to holding the trophy since Troy Smith took home the honors in 2006.

Even though Hesiman talk is exciting for fans and for the media to speculate about, Ryan Day doesn't worry about it and doesn't believe his Hesiman candidates are concerned about it either.

"I think if you ask those guys, they'll tell you that they're not worried about individual accolades at all, it's all about a singular goal and that's winning championships, and if we do, then I think there's going to be a lot of those things to go around because that wasn't one of our goals. I don't think you'd ask J.K. Dobbins or Justin or even Chase, hey, what was your goal at the beginning of the season, win the Heisman? That would not have been their answer, or I'd be shocked if it was. So if we just continue to do well and continue on the path we're on, there's going to be a lot to go around, a lot of accolades and awards and things like that, but that's not what it comes down to."

Even though Fields didn't hear Day talk about the Hesiman discussion, he still echoed what Day said in his press conference, saying he wasn't focusing on any individual awards.

"I'm not really worried about that right now," Fields said. "I'm just worried about winning, because if you lose one game that goes really all out the window, so I'm not really focused on individual accolades, I'm just focused on the team, winning every game, and just getting through each and every week."

Day says that dealing with Heisman talk and the expectations that come with that are part of playing at Ohio State. The expectation of playing Ohio State is that everyone will try to play at that level, so managing the outside discussion about awards and indivdual accolades comes with the territory.

"No, I think when you're at Ohio State, this is what the norm should be, and it always has been. Hopefully it always will be. You come to Ohio State and you're a tailback, you're a quarterback, you should be in the Heisman Trophy conversation," Day said. "Now for Chase, that's a different deal, and he's obviously a special player, and hats off to him to even be brought up in something like this."