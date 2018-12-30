PASADENA, Calif. – The Rose Bowl game almost seems like a footnote to many when looking at the big picture of the state of the Ohio State Football program.

Yes, the Buckeyes are making their 16th appearance in the bowl game, good for No. 3 all-time in appearances only behind USC and Michigan. Yes, the Buckeyes have only been here once in the last 30 years.

It still promises to be a good game between the Buckeyes and the Washington Huskies but the subplot is really the major plot when talking about this being the last game in the Ohio State career of Urban Meyer and the ascension of Ryan Day to head coach.

All accounts have the transition going smoothly, even if the focus is really only on the Rose Bowl at this point. Day has joked that the head coach's offense is still Urban's and that will be just another thing to do once the Rose Bowl is in the books.

"It's business as usual all the way through the Rose Bowl, and (Meyer's) been a huge part of it," Day said.

Having Day on staff for two years has made things easier for Meyer to walk-away from the head coaching position, even if he is not walking away from the university.

The Buckeyes really did not go through a full-blown coaching search, even if they did kick around several names before making the internal hire. Being able to elevate Day has made what has to feel like an impossible decision almost palatable.

"I don't think I could (walk away in under different circumstances)," Meyer said. "Because there's too many -- there's head coaches here but you also have these teammates, support staff and everyone has made -- I dare to say one of the best, if not the best, top-to-bottom program. I'm talking about academically, life after football, on and off the field behavior, arguably the top program in America."

Meyer and Day's paths crossed at Florida when Ryan served as a GA under Meyer at Florida. The paths crossed again when Meyer was visiting Chip Kelly and spent a day with the team as Day was there as the quarterbacks coach.

"I went and sat in meetings and I walked away and took a lot of notes on how he ran the meeting," Meyer added. "I watched them on the field, and obviously it was much different being a quarterback coach at the Eagles than GA at Florida, and I just saw you could tell right then."

The 39-year-old will not be the youngest head coach in the game, there are others who are younger but the Ohio State head coaching position does not open often Day knows that there will be no grace period for him under any circumstances. What does he hope to do on that first day when the program is entirely in his hands as the head coach?

"I don't know if it's one thing," Day said. "You go in and you understand you have a list of things you need to get done. You go about the business of starting it up and ready to roll."

There may not be a symbolic passing of the torch or the sticks like the Ohio State post-National Signing Day video showed in a video released by the school. But it really will be a watershed moment for the program as one of the best to do it hands over the reins.

"We thought it would be a good time to showcase our acting skills," Meyer said with a big smile. "Our video guy came up and asked me, and at first I said, 'I'm not doing that'. Then I started thinking, 'you know what?' I said. 'What do you think?' he said. 'I think it will be really cool'. So, we did it."