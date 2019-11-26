News More News
Ryan Day is preparing for a stout Michigan defense

Ryan Day will make his head coaching debut against Michigan. (AP Images)
Keaton Maisano • BuckeyeGrove
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After dropping 62 points on Michigan last season, Ohio State will have to battle against a hungry and well-coached defense in order to find offensive success on the road.

The offensive onslaught in 2018 is something that Ohio State had never done before against Michigan. The Buckeyes would post 249 rushing yards and 318 passing yards against the Wolverines in the 62-39 victory, and the result would ultimately dash Michigan’s hopes of winning a Big Ten and national championships.

While the Ohio State offense in 2019 is more balanced and productive than its 2018 counterpart, don’t expect Don Brown’s group to get exposed like they did last season.

“This is a whole new year. We look at the film a little bit to see what they did, everything like that,” Ryan Day said on last year’s performance. “They're going to make adjustments on all that stuff. They're very well-coached.”

