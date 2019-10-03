COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ahead of their bout with Michigan State, Ryan Day is making sure that his players are aware of the history of the matchup and past losses to the Spartans.

Since 2013, the Buckeyes hold a 4-2 advantage in the series over Michigan State, but the two losses were extremely costly to Ohio State’s title hopes. Both of the wins for Michigan State extinguished undefeated seasons for the Buckeyes.

In light of the recent history of Michigan State spoiling Ohio State’s seasons, Day does not expect the 2019 Spartans, who are huge underdogs, to be intimidated entering Columbus.

“And so these guys, they're not going to be intimidated by Ohio State. Are you kidding me?” Day said. “They've been in here plenty of times in the stadium and done a great job, and one of the more storied histories in all of college football at Michigan State.”