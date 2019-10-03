Ryan Day is not ignoring the history of Ohio State against Michigan State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ahead of their bout with Michigan State, Ryan Day is making sure that his players are aware of the history of the matchup and past losses to the Spartans.
Since 2013, the Buckeyes hold a 4-2 advantage in the series over Michigan State, but the two losses were extremely costly to Ohio State’s title hopes. Both of the wins for Michigan State extinguished undefeated seasons for the Buckeyes.
In light of the recent history of Michigan State spoiling Ohio State’s seasons, Day does not expect the 2019 Spartans, who are huge underdogs, to be intimidated entering Columbus.
“And so these guys, they're not going to be intimidated by Ohio State. Are you kidding me?” Day said. “They've been in here plenty of times in the stadium and done a great job, and one of the more storied histories in all of college football at Michigan State.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news