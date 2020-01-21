COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2019 Buckeyes had a season full of great moments, but 2020’s installment will be different no matter what.

For better or for worse, Ryan Day’s inaugural team cannot be replicated. The final chapter of the 2019 team was written in Glendale, Arizona, and it is now time to begin writing the story of the 2020 Buckeyes.

“I think, again, one of the things that's the art of coaching, especially in college, is that it changes week-to-week, month-to-month, but certainly year-to-year,” Day said. “This team will be completely different than the last team and this staff is going to be completely different than the last staff.”

On the surface, the team will be different from a personnel standpoint. Between player and coach departures, the Buckeyes will be calling upon different people to contribute to a win on any given Saturday.

J.K. Dobbins, Chase Young, Jeff Okudah and K.J. Hill will not be running onto the field on Sept. 5, and Jeff Hafley and Mike Yurcich will no longer be offering insight to Ohio State’s players. With Kerry Coombs and Corey Dennis stepping in to replace Hafley and Yurcich, Day is hoping that the familiar faces will help to continue the culture that was built last season.

“We have 15 mid-year guys that just showed up on the team,” Day said. “That's a big chunk of our team. How do they get meshed into the team and the fabric of our culture? Those are all things coming, and that's the fun part of the journey.”

While there will be new faces around the facility and in elevated roles, the Buckeyes will return some key contributors from last year. Justin Fields, Chris Olave, Josh Myers and Shaun Wade promise to give Ohio State some stability heading into the new campaign, but even the experienced players will have different journeys in 2020.

One of the best parts about college football is that each season is unique, and Day is embracing the change. While perfect repetition is impossible, Day is looking to adjust in order to position the 2020 Buckeyes for success.

“There's a lot of things after the first year, once you establish the culture as a coaching staff, year two is different,” Day said. “And that's the journey we're on. Again, one of the best things about adapting and being a good college football coach is the ability to move and adjust and talk about those things on a week-to-week basis.”