Ryan Day impressed with C.J. Stroud's awareness, talks red zone run game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When it comes to running a quarterback, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said it’s not something he and the room talks about much. But it is something he wants to be smart about.
To him, it all depends on the situation and what the quarterback is facing and what the offense needs, whether it’s looking for an extension of the pass play or just lowering the shoulder and getting that first down.
“I think part of it is keeping your eyes up as you go to escape and seeing what’s there and I think some other times where you get three or four yards to keep us on schedule,” Day said in his radio show Thursday. “It’s all part of the learning curve.”
C.J. Stroud hasn’t had to tuck and run much this season. The redshirt freshman quarterback has 17 rushes for 18 yards this season.
But really, what’s allowed Stroud to keep plays alive without using his feet is something Day feels can’t really be taught. He said the redshirt freshman does a great job of using spatial awareness in and around the pocket and even outside the pocket, extending plays.
“When he does escape from the pocket or does extend plays, his eyes are downfield. He’s allowing guys to get open,” Day said. “Russell Wilson’s the best at that where he kind of buys himself a little more time. If those guys have two or three seconds to get open downfield, a lot of good things are going to happen, a lot of explosive things are going to happen which you’ve seen us do this year.”
Tyreke Smith comes alive
Day said Tyreke Smith’s return to the defensive line has come at the right time.
After returning to the field against Indiana with a sack, the senior defensive end recorded five tackles against Penn State, with a sack, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble shared with defensive end Zach Harrison that led to a 57-yard scoop-and-score by defensive tackle Jerron Cage.
“This is a big stretch for him,” Day said. “He’s a veteran guy, he’s been here before. In order for us to make this run, veteran guys have to play veteran. It was good to see him make some plays.”
Ohio State’s defensive line has improved dramatically at getting pressure in the backfield, coming into its game against Nebraska leading the Big Ten with 28 sacks in eight games.
“Just changing the clock in his head or pushing the pocket so he doesn’t feel comfortable stepping up in that area,” Day said. “When you are talking about disrupting the passing game, that’s a big part of it. Any time you get your hands on the ball, move the pocket, change the timing, all those things are great.”
Day focuses red zone on running the ball
Day made it clear that nothing about Ohio State’s approach to the red zone has changed this week after converting on one touchdown in six red zone tries against Penn State. Instead, he said, it’s focusing on where the Buckeyes need to improve.
To him, it starts on the ground.
“Running the football allows you to control the game,” he said. “We get into certain games where if we feel our defense is playing well, we don’t want to continue putting them back on the field and we want to chew up clock a little bit, that’s the best way to control the game.”
Day said the offensive line has done a good job all season, but that is has things it wants to work on: improving its ability to clear alleys to the safety for the running games. The head coach felt pass protection continued to be solid, leading a group that is tied for second with Minnesota in allowing only nine sacks in eight games.
But the run game is the priority heading into the road game against the Cornhuskers.
“They are a talented group, and if we want to make a run at this thing into November, we got to be able to run the football,” Day said. “That’s a bottom line. That’s a big part of it. Having that balance is critical. They are a very conscientious group. They have a lot of pride.”
The head coach also said that after a 28-carry performance, freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson is “ready to roll” against Nebraska, saying the increase in workload is something the coaching staff saw coming and is smart with.