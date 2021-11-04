Ryan Day impressed with C.J. Stroud's awareness, talks red zone run game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When it comes to running a quarterback, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said it’s not something he and the room talks about much. But it is something he wants to be smart about.

To him, it all depends on the situation and what the quarterback is facing and what the offense needs, whether it’s looking for an extension of the pass play or just lowering the shoulder and getting that first down.

“I think part of it is keeping your eyes up as you go to escape and seeing what’s there and I think some other times where you get three or four yards to keep us on schedule,” Day said in his radio show Thursday. “It’s all part of the learning curve.”

C.J. Stroud hasn’t had to tuck and run much this season. The redshirt freshman quarterback has 17 rushes for 18 yards this season.

But really, what’s allowed Stroud to keep plays alive without using his feet is something Day feels can’t really be taught. He said the redshirt freshman does a great job of using spatial awareness in and around the pocket and even outside the pocket, extending plays.

“When he does escape from the pocket or does extend plays, his eyes are downfield. He’s allowing guys to get open,” Day said. “Russell Wilson’s the best at that where he kind of buys himself a little more time. If those guys have two or three seconds to get open downfield, a lot of good things are going to happen, a lot of explosive things are going to happen which you’ve seen us do this year.”