Ryan Day hypes up players ahead of NFL Draft
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, and numerous Ohio State players will wait to hear their names called, and some, like Chase Young and Jeff Okudah, may just learn what team they'll play for in the first three picks.
Even though their playing time as Buckeyes is over, that doesn't mean that they won't feel the support structure at Ohio State now that their careers are shifting from college to the professional level.
Head coach Ryan Day took time before the draft to talk up his players who are expected to hear their names called (virtually) during the 2020 NFL Draft.
Young will almost certainly be the first Buckeye off the board (second if you count Joe Burrow's past enrollment at Ohio State), but Okudah is also expected to hear his name called over Zoom within the first five picks.
Though he was only a one-year starter with the Buckeyes, that was all it took for Okudah to ascend to the level of not only a first-round pick, but a likely top-five pick.
"I think when you look at the timeline of a lot of our players, that's pretty typical of when guys really turn it on," Day said Wednesday. "You look at the season J.K. [Dobbins] had, Chase and Jeff. I think it was just kind of the natural evolution of of his career. He was always very, very talented. It's never like anyone's surprised that he's going to be a top-five pick. Yeah, we always kind of saw that in him and I think he just really took off this season."
Playing beside Okudah, Damon Arnette was part of what made Ohio State's secondary so lethal in 2019, and but he'll likely have to wait a bit longer than Okudah to hear his name called.
Arnette may not have the reputation of Okudah heading into the draft, but there isn't anyone Day would take over Arnette.
"You know, to say that there's a lot of better corners in the country than Damon Arnette, I mean, I'd love to see them," Day said. "I mean, talk about competitive and versatility and just toughness, the way he played all season. I want him on my team."
After Young and Okudah, Dobbins will likely be the next Buckeye off the board. As one of the top running backs in the draft after cementing himself in Ohio State history during his junior year, Day sees Dobbins being able to do a lot of things in the NFL.
"I think his future will be really strong because he can do a lot of things...he can run the zone scheme, he can run a gap scheme, he can protect, he can run routes," Day said. "I think he's kind of shown that he can do all those things and he's such a great kid with a great work ethic. So, you combine all those things, it's a pretty attractive draft pick."
Beyond the expected top picks at their positions, Ohio State will have plenty of players who go in the mid-to-late rounds. Three receivers, a couple of offensive lineman and numerous defensive players will highlight the middle and late sections of the draft, and the Scarlet and Gray should keep flowing Thursday though Saturday.
"Of course, K.J. Hill and his clutch ability to make plays and get open inside and run routes," Day said. "Again, I just look at Jonah Jackson, you look at DaVon Hamilton."
While not every Ohio State player will be a first round pick, and some may not even be drafted, the draft will have a strong showing of Buckeyes who will make an impact on an NFL roster.
"I mean, to me, these guys are going to be on rosters for a long time," Day said.
The NFL Draft will begin Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network and will run through Saturday.