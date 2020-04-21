COLUMBUS, Ohio - The NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, and numerous Ohio State players will wait to hear their names called, and some, like Chase Young and Jeff Okudah, may just learn what team they'll play for in the first three picks.

Even though their playing time as Buckeyes is over, that doesn't mean that they won't feel the support structure at Ohio State now that their careers are shifting from college to the professional level.

Head coach Ryan Day took time before the draft to talk up his players who are expected to hear their names called (virtually) during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Young will almost certainly be the first Buckeye off the board (second if you count Joe Burrow's past enrollment at Ohio State), but Okudah is also expected to hear his name called over Zoom within the first five picks.

Though he was only a one-year starter with the Buckeyes, that was all it took for Okudah to ascend to the level of not only a first-round pick, but a likely top-five pick.

"I think when you look at the timeline of a lot of our players, that's pretty typical of when guys really turn it on," Day said Wednesday. "You look at the season J.K. [Dobbins] had, Chase and Jeff. I think it was just kind of the natural evolution of of his career. He was always very, very talented. It's never like anyone's surprised that he's going to be a top-five pick. Yeah, we always kind of saw that in him and I think he just really took off this season."

Playing beside Okudah, Damon Arnette was part of what made Ohio State's secondary so lethal in 2019, and but he'll likely have to wait a bit longer than Okudah to hear his name called.

Arnette may not have the reputation of Okudah heading into the draft, but there isn't anyone Day would take over Arnette.

"You know, to say that there's a lot of better corners in the country than Damon Arnette, I mean, I'd love to see them," Day said. "I mean, talk about competitive and versatility and just toughness, the way he played all season. I want him on my team."