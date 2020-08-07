COLUMBUS, Ohio – The number of players nationally that are opting out of playing in the 2020 season is starting to grow with names like Micah Parsons of Penn State, Rondale Moore of Purdue and Gregory Rousseau of Miami recently adding their name to a small list of top players.

The Buckeyes have not had anyone, as of now, join that list with a little bit less than a month to go until the season opening game at Illinois on September 3rd.

It is a situation that every head coach needs to be aware of and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has already had plenty of conversations with his team about everything that is going on during these uncertain times but also feels that the university has done a great job to date of staying as far ahead of things as possible.

Even if that seems like an impossible battle with a constantly shifting and evolving landscape.

“Talked to the team (on Wednesday) and made sure that they understood that if someone does have concerns and opt-out, for whatever those reasons are (whether) high-risk or whatever they are, we are going to have conversations,” head coach Ryan Day said during a Thursday Zoom call with the media.